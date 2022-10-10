Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt enjoys 'chaat day' with sister Shaheen Bhatt, gorges on golgappa, sev puri

Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon expecting their first child. The mom-to-be Raazi actress satiated her pregnancy cravings on Sunday, October 9, by relishing tasty snacks with her elder sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia took to her Instagram Stories and dropped two photos giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her 'chaat day'.

The Brahmastra actress can be seen holding a broken panipuri or a golgappa in the first picture, for which she wrote, "power of a puri". For the second click, she shared the photo of sev puri and wrote, "Chaat day with @shaheenb Best day". Shaheen too shared this photo on her Instagram Stories.









Meanwhile, both professionally and personally, Alia has had an eventful year with her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor, announcing her pregnancy, and having starred in multiple box office successes. The Gully Boy actress tied the knot with the Shamshera star on April 14 in a private ceremony and in late June, the couple shared the good news that they are expecting a baby. Last week, the couple even hosted a baby shower for their friends and family at their home.

In February, she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama Gangubai Kathiawadi and earned huge accolades for her performance. The film also collected more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Then, in March, the actress played a crucial cameo in SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR, led by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film turned out to be a massive success and became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.



READ | Alia Bhatt reacts to Kesariya Dance Mix fan-made edit showing her and Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Dil Dooba

The actress made her debut as a producer with the dark comedy Darlings, which premiered on Netflix in August, and was highly applauded for starring in and backing the film co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Finally, in September, Alia shared the screen space with her husband Ranbir for the first time ever with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The Dharma Productions film minted more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.