Mohit Suri spills the beans on John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur starrer 'Ek Villain 2'

Aditya Roy Kapur has started the new year on a high note, the actor looked happy and excited for the year ahead during Mohit Suri's Malang trailer launch a few days back.

The trailer of the film, ever since it released, is being appreciated by fans and critics and Aditya's beefed-up look and chemistry with Disha Patani has become the talk of the town.

Apart from Malang, Aditya is grabbing headline for his next project Ek Villain 2 in which he would be collaborating with John Abraham for the first time.

Mohit himself had shared the news and said that both the actors have liked their part and would be playing the "villains" in the story.

Interestingly, Ek Villain 2 will mark the third collaboration between Aditya and Mohit after Malang who previously worked together in Aashiqui 2 which was Aditya's debut film.

Speaking about the film, Mohit, in an interview revealed details about the film and said that Ekta Kapoor and he were looking to create a whole franchise on villains.

"It’s essentially a villain versus villain. Both Adi and John are playing negative characters. We are going to push the bar further with Ek Villain 2. I believe sequels should work as independent films, too," he said.

Talking about casting the lead heroine in the film, Mohit said, "There are two girls in the film. One of them is pretty much a villain as well. It’s a Gone Girl-ish zone and I have to get casting right."

The first part of the film, Ek Villain featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.