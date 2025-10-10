Exclusive | Mohit Suri shares MAJOR details on next film post Saiyaara, admits how people changed after…: 'Mahesh Bhatt family mein..'

After achieving the biggest blockbuster of his career, Saiyaara, Mohit Suri opens up about his next film- another romantic drama wih Yash Raj Films. He's also reveals how people's perception towards him changed after Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's musical hit.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is currently flying high with the stupendous success of his latest directorial, Saiyaara. Mohit trusted two newcomers- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda- and directed the movie under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film was released with huge hype, and went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025, the highest-grossing film with newcomers, and the biggest hit in the romantic drama genre.

Recently, Mohit, along with YRF's Akshaye Widhani, attended a special session at FICCI Frames 2025. Mohit and Akshaye were part of The Saiyaara Phenomenon – The Return of Romance & Advent of Gen Z Stars. After the chat, DNA India speaks to Mohit for a brief chat, discussing life after Saiyaara. Among the reactions from the cinephlies and critics, Mohit's uncle and mentor, Mahesh Bhatt, celebrated Saiyaara, calling it the biggest success in their family.

Ask Mohit about his teacher's comment, he instantly adds, "Bhatt saab aise hi pressure banate rehte hai. Woh aise hi family ke andar competition create karne ki koshish karte hai. Ek dusre ko aisa bolte rehte hai. But jokes apart, he's the biggest motivator. He's someone who brings the best out of all of us. If he wasn't there, we would not have reached where we are, all of us."

DNA further asks him about his next film with YRF. Knowing the fact that it's too early to say, Mohit expresses hesistation about it, but adds, "It's a romantic film. I would like to make another romantic film only, and it's with Akshaye only. It's too early to talk about." Mohit knows he can't talk much about the upcoming film, but reveals if he's pressure after achieving the epitome of success with Saiyaara. "Pressure toh Aashiqui ke baad bhi tha while making Saiyaara. People have certain expecatations. If you don't feel the pressure, you're not in the wrong business. The only way is to restart. It's like after scoring 300, you have to go and bat again. You can get out at duck, but you'll have go back and bat."

It's said that 'success has many fathers, failures has none'. Has the Murder 2 director noticed a change in the perception for him? He replies, "It's a cyclic nature. Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain ke baad bhi yeh hua tha. Log aate hai and then chale jaate hai. That's the nature of the game, and it's not unfair to anybody. It's the same thing. It's fair to the biggest of person and the smallest of the person. No can escape that in this world. It's like going to a kingdom and deciding we want to live by some other rules. These are the rules of the game."