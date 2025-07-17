Mohit Suri reveals Aditya Chopra's first reaction after watching Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara: 'What happened to...' | Exclusive

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. In a candid conversation with DNA, Suri shared what Chopra told him after watching the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer romantic drama.

Mohit Suri completed 20 years in the Hindi film industry earlier this year. The filmmaker, who is known for making musical dramas and thrillers including Zeher, Awarapan, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend among others, is now awaiting the release of his 14th film - Saiyaara. The love story, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has generated good buzz, thanks to its great soundtrack, and is set to take one of the biggest Bollywood openings this year on July 18.

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Chopra started his directorial journey with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which can arguably called the biggest Indian love story ever, and has since then made some of the most memorable romantic dramas under his banner. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Mohit Suri shared what Aditya Chopra felt about Saiyaara and if he shared any creative inputs for the film.

Suri called Chopra "methodical" as the Malang director stated, "I wrote the story and gave it to him (Aditya). He is actually very methodical and clearly said that he has three points. You have to understand that besides being a producer who has produced romantic films, he has also directed them and he has worked as an assistant with his father, the legendary Yash Chopra on some of the best romantic films ever. He has the knowledge and instinct about the romantic films that is built in."

Sharing Aditya's first reaction after seeing Saiyaara, Mohit added, "Like the rolling titles sequence, he was like 'I loved the film so much, I want to see more of them, what happened to the couple after this', so we actually added some shots in the rolling titles, which is something that you guys should watch out for when you watch the film. So it's great to have someone like him. It gives a lot of support to the director for a film like this."

The Aditya Chopra production and Mohit Suri directorial Saiyaara will clash at the box office with Tanvi The Great, that marks Anupam Kher's directorial comeback after 22 years. The drama marks the acting debut of Shubhangi Dutt in the titular role of Tanvi and also stars a talented ensemble cast of Kher, Boman Irani, Pallavi Ghosh, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Nassar, Karan Tacker, and Game of Thrones-fame Iain Glen in his Indian cinema debut.

