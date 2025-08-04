Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'

Mohit Suri’s latest film, Saiyaara, stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It’s a love story between a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, and has been praised for its emotions, performances, and music.

Director Mohit Suri recently said that Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor have always supported his new film Saiyaara, but he also feels they are a little biased.

In a chat with Zoom, Mohit said, “Both of them supported the film from the teaser itself. They are biased towards me. But it’s even more special to see the audience love the film just like they do.”

Alia Loved Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein Even as a Kid

Mohit also remembered showing the song Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein (from his first film Zeher, 2005) to Mahesh Bhatt.

“Alia was very young then. I showed the video to Bhatt saab, but he didn’t get it much. Alia, however, said, ‘This is really cool, papa. I’m telling you.’ She wasn’t even in films back then, but she had a sharp eye. She’s more commercial than all of us,” he mentioned.

The song is from Zeher, which starred Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami.

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s latest film, Saiyaara, stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It’s a love story between a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, and has been praised for its emotions, performances, and music.

The film released on July 18 and has made nearly ₹300 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.com.