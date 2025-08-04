Why has Telugu film industry come to a complete shutdown? Massive strike halts all shoots; here’s what’s really happening
Patna's Rs 422 crore double-deck flyover partially sinks, months after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar, video sparks outrage
Mohit Suri calls Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor 'biased' after they support Saiyaara: 'They both are...'
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passes away at 81 in Delhi, son Hemant Soren confirms demise
Bihar: At least 5 kanwariyas killed in Bhagalpur after DJ vehicle hits high-tension wire
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here
'If someone thinks sex is...': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to viral ‘rape of Avantika’ article slamming Baahubali scene, says ‘she was finding herself...'
US President Donald Trump issues big statement on reciprocal tariffs amid trade negotiations: 'Not looking for...'
Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari arrested in Lucknow, here's what happened
Shashi Tharoor 'misses' Virat Kohli in India's nail-biting 5th Test match against England, says 'the nation needs...'
BOLLYWOOD
Mohit Suri’s latest film, Saiyaara, stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It’s a love story between a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, and has been praised for its emotions, performances, and music.
Director Mohit Suri recently said that Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor have always supported his new film Saiyaara, but he also feels they are a little biased.
In a chat with Zoom, Mohit said, “Both of them supported the film from the teaser itself. They are biased towards me. But it’s even more special to see the audience love the film just like they do.”
Alia Loved Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein Even as a Kid
Mohit also remembered showing the song Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein (from his first film Zeher, 2005) to Mahesh Bhatt.
“Alia was very young then. I showed the video to Bhatt saab, but he didn’t get it much. Alia, however, said, ‘This is really cool, papa. I’m telling you.’ She wasn’t even in films back then, but she had a sharp eye. She’s more commercial than all of us,” he mentioned.
The song is from Zeher, which starred Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami.
About Saiyaara
Mohit Suri’s latest film, Saiyaara, stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. It’s a love story between a singer and a lyricist, Krish and Vaani, and has been praised for its emotions, performances, and music.
The film released on July 18 and has made nearly ₹300 crore in India, according to Sacnilk.com.