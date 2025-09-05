Mohammed Rafi quit playback singing at peak of his career not because of Kishore Kumar's popularity but...: 'Allah ko nahi pasand yeh...'

Mohammed Rafi was so serious about his decision that he even quit Mumbai and moved to London for some time. "He said that he won’t sing again. I hear so many stories about music directors turning their backs on him. But the truth is that he felt he had committed a sin."

When Mohammed Rafi took a step back from playback singing for a while, many thought that it was because of Kishore Kumar's dominance in the 70s; however, Mohammed Rafi's son, Shahid Rafi, has now revealed that the real reason why his father took a brief break from singing was far more personal.

Why did Mohammed Rafi quit singing at the peak of his career?

In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Shahid Rafi recalled the time his father decided to retire at the peak of his career. "This was in 1971 and 1972; two years. Dad went for Haj with mom; it was the second Haj, the ‘bada Haj, or what we call the ‘Akbari Haj’. Dad was a very god-fearing person, and he was very young; he was around 40 at the time. During the Haj, some maulana told him, ‘Rafi saab, yeh jo aap sangeet mein hain, yeh bahut bada gunaah hai, upar waala aapko maaf nahi karega'."

This comment left Mohammed Rafi so shocked that as soon as he returned from Haj, the singer declared, "I’m retiring."

Mohammed Rafi was so serious about his decision that he even quit Mumbai and moved to London for some time. "He said that he won’t sing again. I hear so many stories about music directors turning their backs on him, and him being depressed for years. But the truth is that he felt he had committed a sin," his son said.

When his elder brother tried to reason with him, Mohammed Rafi was quick to tell him, "Main retire hogaya, Allah ko nahi pasand, yeh gunaah hai."

Mohammed Rafi's return to Bollywood after a brief hiatus

Mohammed Rafi finally came out of retirement after another cleric in London reminded him that music was a gift from God and he needed to use it in the right way. By the time Rafi returned to Mumbai, many music directors had moved on to work with other singers; however, Shahid Rafi insists that, despite the difficulties, his father never begged for work.

