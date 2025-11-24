'Modi will issue fatwa against him': Netizens demand boycott of Farhan Akhtar after he calls Jawaharlal Nehru his 'favourite PM'

While promoting 120 Bahadur, when Farhan Akhtar was asked to name his 'favourite' Prime Minister, he said Jawaharlal Nehru. Now, BJP and PM Narendra Modi supporters are demanding a boycott of the actor-singer-director.

Farhan Akhtar has been making headlines after his recent release 120 Bahadur released in the theatres last week. Based of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war in which 120 Indian soldiers led by Major Shaitan Singh defended their post against 3,000 Chinese army men, the war drama is directed by Razneesh Ghai and features Akhtar as Singh.

While promoting 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar appeared on Unfiltered by Samdish. The host Samdish Bhatia asked him to name his favourite Prime Minister. First, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor chuckled calling it an "absurd question". Then, he added, "I think the person with the largest foresight by far, I think, was Jawaharlal Nehru. He led our nation in a scientific direction. I respect him tremendously."

As this clip has now gone viral on the internet, netizens, majority of whom seemed BJP supporters, are calling for Farhan's boycott. One of them said, "Boycott Farhan. Their hate for Modi is too much", while another added, "Jawaharlal Nehru was the worst leader and Prime Minister of Hindustan for prioritising himself over his Matribhoomi." "Modi will now issue a fatwa against him", read another comment. "Gandhi, Nehru & Nehru-Indira dynasty members are real curse for India", the fourth netizen said.

Some netizens, who looked like Congress supporters, also joined in the debate. One of them stated, "Be careful Farhan sir. Remember Saif Ali Khan and others who were targeted when they said similar things. At present times, if you speak truth about Nehru or Gandhis, you may be targeted. But I'm with you." "This is the greatest truth in the Indian history", another netizen added. A third X user said, "Beautifully said by Farhan Akhtar. Nehru didn’t just lead India — he dreamed India into the future. His commitment to science, education & democracy still guides us today."

Meanwhile, 120 Bahadur opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. It took an opening of just Rs 2.25 crore and managed to collect Rs 10 crore net in India in its opening weekend. Apart from Farhan Akhtar, the war drama also features Raashii Khanna, Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Eijaz Khan, Sparsh Walia, Ashutosh Shukla, and Atul Singh among others.

