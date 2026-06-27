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'Modi ji, Modi ji...' Suniel Shetty says his 15-month-old granddaughter feeds laddus to PM Narendra Modi's photo every morning

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'Modi ji, Modi ji...' Suniel Shetty says his 15-month-old granddaughter feeds laddus to PM Narendra Modi's photo every morning

Suniel Shetty revealed that his 15-month-old granddaughter recognises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture and even pretends to offer him laddus every morning.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 10:26 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Modi ji, Modi ji...' Suniel Shetty says his 15-month-old granddaughter feeds laddus to PM Narendra Modi's photo every morning
Image credit: Instagram
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Actor Suniel Shetty has spoken about his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared an adorable anecdote involving his 15-month-old granddaughter. The actor revealed that the toddler recognises PM Modi's photograph and even pretends to feed him laddus.

During an interview with Times Now while promoting his latest film Welcome to the Jungle, Shetty called himself a big admirer of the Prime Minister and said his admiration is for Modi as a leader.

"I have always said I am a huge fan of him. I am not talking about a party, I am talking about a leader. If a leader excites me, it excites me. As much as I love my country, I love that man. There's something about him."

The actor then shared how his granddaughter unexpectedly developed a fondness for PM Modi.

"You won't believe it, my granddaughter is 15 months old. One of her nannies showed her a photograph of Modi ji at the airport. Today, every morning, she takes a Sai Baba book in which there is a big photo of Modi ji, she opens it and says, 'Modi ji, Modi ji.' She goes near Ganpati ji's idol, where laddus are kept. She takes make-believe laddus and feeds him. I have not said anything to her, neither has her mother, nor has her nanny. The nanny only said 'Modi ji'. There must be something. Nobody has said a word about him, but she will say 'Modi ji'. So, there is something magical."

A video of the interview has now gone viral on social media. While several users praised Shetty's admiration for the Prime Minister, others criticised his remarks.

Meanwhile, Suniel is currently promoting Welcome to the Jungle, which released in theatres on Friday. The comedy entertainer collected Rs 15 crore on its opening day and had earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews, taking its total collection to Rs 18.75 crore. The film will now be looking for a strong jump in collections over the weekend.

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