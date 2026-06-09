Modi govt 12 years: Anupam Kher says PM Modi is joining a new chapter in the history of India

Congratulating PM Modi, Anupam Kher said, "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this historic achievement. His unwavering energy, administration, efficiency and dedication to the country are truly inspiring."

Anupam Kher has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a significant milestone in Indian political history, as he is set to become the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. Speaking to ANI, Kher described the occasion as a landmark moment for Indian democracy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining a new chapter in the history of democracy in India. As the Prime Minister who has served the country for the longest time, it is not only the capability of a person to be named as Prime Minister, but it is also the proof of the strength of the Indian democracy and the confidence of the people. It is not easy to maintain the support and confidence of the people in any democracy for such a long time," Kher said.

The veteran actor added that sustained public support requires "continuous hard work, clear vision, the courage to take difficult decisions, and the unwavering dedication to the country." Calling PM Modi's journey inspirational, Kher shared, "It is a fact that a person who comes from an ordinary family can reach the top of the country on the basis of his hard work, dedication and determination. And can remain the center of hope for millions of people for years to come."

Kher also highlighted developments in areas such as technology, financial inclusion, rural infrastructure and India's global standing. "Today, the world sees India with new confidence. India's role on the international stage has already been much more influential," he said, while praising the contributions of the country's scientists, youth, industrialists, soldiers and citizens. Congratulating the Prime Minister on the achievement, Kher concluded, "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this historic achievement. His unwavering energy, administration, efficiency and dedication to the country are truly inspiring. Jay Hind."

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