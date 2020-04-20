'Mob rule should have no place in our society': Farhan Akhtar condemns Palghar lynching

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar condemned Palghar lynching which took place on April 16, 2020. He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly." Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray also tweeted about the arrest of the accused.

CM tweeted, "The Palghar incident, has been acted upon. The police have arrested all those accused who attacked the 2 sadhus, 1 driver and the police personnel, on the day of the crime itself. Nobody guilty in this heinous crime and shameful act will be spared and they will be brought to justice in the strongest way possible."

Meanwhile, check out Farhan's tweet below:

While Palghar Police's Twitter page wrote, "110 people have been arrested in this case out of which 9 are juvenile. 101 people have been remanded in police custody till 30th while 9 have been sent to a juvenile home. Further investigation is going on in the matter. An enquiry has also been initiated to look into the incident."

As per ANI, three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17, 2020, by Gadchinchle villagers, suspecting them as thieves, the three men were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said on Sunday.