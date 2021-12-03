Mob attacks Kangana Ranaut's car in Punjab

Kangana Ranaut's flicks are known for giving us goosebumps. We know that the actress frequently manages to impress her fans with her work, but we also know that she frequently gets into controversy because of her opinions on certain matters.

An FIR was filed against her recently for allegedly using insulting language towards the Sikh community in a social media post. (Input from ANI)



Today, the actress made a visit to Punjab and revealed that a group of people have attacked her car.

Sharing a video on her Instagram story she wrote, “As I entered Punjab a mob has attacked my car… they are saying they are farmers”

Take a look at her story-

For the unversed, the FIR was filed a day after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) filed a complaint against the actor at the suburban Khar police station.

According to the official, she was booked under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prohibits "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs."

According to the official, Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a Mumbai-based businessman who was part of a DSGMC team presented the complaint on Monday. He accused the actor of making insulting comments against his culture in an Instagram post.