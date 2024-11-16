Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in April 2007 in a private ceremony. They are currently in the news amid unverified speculations regarding their divorce and rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with actress Nimrat Kaur.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood who are currently battling constant rumours about them living separately and reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Recently, Simi Garewal grabbed headlines when she defended Abhishek Bachchan through a viral video on Instagram. Now, Abhishek Bachchan's actor-producer friend Nikhil Dwivedi, with whom he has worked in Raavan, has opened up about the couple's behaviour on set and their professionalism.

During an interview with Filmygyan, Nikhil Dwivedi, reflecting on Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's behaviour, said, "Shaadi shuda miyan biwi hai toh miyan biwi toh rahenge hi. Humne bhi unhein kabhi alag nahi dekha (Since they were a married couple, they stayed together. We didn’t see them separate from each other)."

Nikhil Dwivedi also clarified that both the actors always remained professional despite their personal equation. On the rumours of their unprofessional behaviour, Nikhil Dwivedi said, "If you are saying were they any less professional, no they were not. They were extremely professional, and I think, yeah, they were a couple."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in April 2007 in a private ceremony. They are currently in the news amid unverified speculations regarding their divorce and rumours of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with actress Nimrat Kaur. So far, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and their families have not issued an official statement about the same. But, many media outlets have reported that Aishwarya Rai has been living separately from her husband and his family.

