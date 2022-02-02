'Mithya' trailer out: Avantika Dassani-Huma Qureshi promise chilling dark drama

The makers of the upcoming psychological thriller drama 'Mithya' dropped its trailer on Wednesday, 2 February. Starring Huma Qureshi and Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani in lead roles, the web series will stream on ZEE5 from February 18. Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur, and Samir Soni also portray pivotal roles.

Huma Qureshi plays a Hindi literature university professor, Juhi, and Avantika Dassani plays her student, Rhea Rajguru. As seen in the trailer, the series starts off with the cheating and plagiarism allegations that Huma's character Juhi levels against Avantika's character Rhea. However, the conflicted relationship between the two characters ultimately leads to disastrous events affecting everyone around them. As Juhi and Rhea engage in head-to-head psychological combat, the series develops into an intense, chilling psychological thriller.

Talking about why she chose to be part of the show, Huma Qureshi said, “When I read the script of Mithya, I was immediately drawn to this world and all the layered characters. It was exciting to be a part of a genre like this and to play a Hindi professor, which is a first for me. I loved working with Rohan Sippy, Goldie Behl, and all the actors and I am hoping that Mithya keeps you hooked just the way I was”.

Sharing her experience on her first project, Avantika Dassani said, “I am so excited for a little piece of our series to be out and for the audience to know what they’re in for. Working on this series has been an institution of learning for me. From Rohan sir’s thorough guidance to bring the well etched out Rhea from the script to screen or sharing space with phenomenal actors like Huma, Parambrata, Rajit sir, and our whole cast, who have all been so giving and encouraging, Mithya as my first project, has been nothing short of a dream”.

Parambrata Chatterjee reveals how 'Mithya' is different from the run-of-the-mill thrillers as he said, “Thrillers are the flavour of the season, but Mithya is unique, engrossing, and compelling. It was a treat to shoot in Darjeeling with a stellar cast and crew where we were all driven towards delivering one of the best dark psychological thrillers in India. I think we have done a pretty good job and we are now waiting for the audience’s verdict on 18th February”.

“Mithya is a tense and dramatic thriller, playing out in a university where knowledge and truth is pursued, but each character deceives the other, us, and ultimately themselves. We hope Mithya will have audiences on the edge of their seat with constant twists, turns, revelations, and consequences”, the series director Rohan Sippy also shared his thoughts.

The 6-part series 'Mithya' is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production.