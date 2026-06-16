This superstar was bullied for his skin, slept on footpaths, danced at parties for food, decided to end his life; he's now one of Indian cinema's biggest icons

Before becoming Bollywood's Disco King, this superstar battled hunger, slept on footpaths, danced at parties for food and even contemplated ending his life.

Long before he became Bollywood's Disco King and one of the most loved Indian stars in Russia, Mithun Chakraborty went through years of struggle, hunger and heartbreak. His journey from sleeping on footpaths to becoming a superstar is a story of resilience and determination.

Bullied For His Skin Colour And Struggled To Survive

Maya Angelou once said, "I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it." Those words perfectly describe Mithun Chakraborty's life.

The veteran actor has often spoken about the difficult days before fame found him. During an appearance on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Mithun recalled how poverty forced him to fight for even the most basic necessities.

"I have seen days when I had to sleep with an empty stomach, and I used to cry myself to sleep. In fact, there were days when I had to think about what my next meal will be, and where I will go to sleep. I have also slept on the footpath for a lot of days," he said.

He Danced At Parties Just To Get Food

Speaking on the reality show Hunarbaaz, Mithun revealed that he never believed he would become a leading man in Bollywood. "I thought no one would cast me as a hero, hence I decided to become a villain and that too, a dancing villain. I used to walk to work so that I could save money. I used to dance at big parties because I would get food to eat," he shared.

The actor said he would often walk long distances to avoid spending money and took up whatever opportunities came his way to survive.

There Was A Time He Thought Of Ending His Life

In an interview with The Times of India, Mithun admitted that there were moments when he almost gave up. "Sometimes I used to think I wouldn't be able to achieve my goals, I even thought of committing suicide. I couldn't even return to Kolkata due to some reasons. But my advice is never to think of ending your life without fighting. I am a born fighter and I didn't know how to lose. And, see where I am now," he said.

Although he rarely talks about his struggles because he fears they may discourage aspiring actors, Mithun's story is also one of hope and perseverance.

From Mrigayaa To Becoming The Disco King

Mithun began his acting career with Mrinal Sen's National Award-winning film Mrigayaa in 1976. Over the years, he delivered several blockbuster hits, including Surakshaa, Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahin and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki.

From a young man who worried about his next meal to becoming one of Indian cinema's biggest stars, Mithun Chakraborty's journey remains an inspiration for millions.