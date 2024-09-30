Twitter
Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The award recognises Mithun's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and will be bestowed during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 12:09 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mithun Chakraborty to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
In a significant announcement, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be presented to legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty.

The award recognises his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and will be bestowed during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024. Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news on his official X account, stating, "Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

Recently, Mithun Chakraborty was also awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan, further solidifying his status as one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema. Fondly referred to as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, he made his film debut in 1976 with Mrigayaa, captivating audiences with his versatile acting skills ever since.

Mithun's initial portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut film. He later received two additional National Film Awards for his performances in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).

Beyond his acting prowess, Mithun also made a significant mark in the music industry with his electrifying dance numbers, including hits like I Am a Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, and Super Dancer.

These tracks have become iconic and remain beloved by fans across generations. Most recently, Mithun Chakraborty appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

