Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

India, Japan, China, Germany, France, countries adopting hydrogen trains for...

Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

Step inside Ameesha Patel's luxurious South Mumbai house: M.F. Husain paintings, 300-400 expensive designer bags corner and...

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

NEET PG 2025 Result: When will NBEMS declare results? Check steps to download, direct link here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing now

Ahead of Bigg Boss 19, a look at what former international contestants are doing

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode for THIS special segment? Here's what we know | Exclusive

Bigg Boss 19: Swara Bhasker to join Salman Khan at premiere episode?

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

Jacqueline Fernandez turns up heat in sleek bodycon dress: SEE PICS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Ahead of The Bengal Files' release, Mithun Chakraborty interacted with the media and shared his thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri's film receiving backlash from the West Bengal government. He also reacted to West Bengal police stopping the trailer release event, and called it a major conspiracy.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 04:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive
The Bengal Files, Mithun Chakraborty

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will soon be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. The upcoming movie is the third instalment in the Files franchise, followed by The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Based on the genocide of the 1946 Noakhali riots, where around 40000-50000 Hindus were massacred, The Bengal Files is touted to be the boldest movie from the franchise. Recently, Vivek, along with Team The Bengal Files, tried to launch the trailer in Kolkata after facing heavy criticism and restrictions from the West Bengal government. 

The trailer launch event, which happened on Saturday, August 16, was stopped by police because the filmmaker reportedly 'did not have the necessary permission' for a public exhibition in Kolkata. The event, held at a 5-star hotel, was halted, and Vivek lashed out at the government for restricting the screening of a CBFC-passed film's trailer. 

Ahead of the release, Mithun Da joined a media interaction, answering some burning questions from journalists. When DNA India asked Bollywood's beloved dada to share his take on the event being interrupted by the police and the protest from the West Bengal government, he said, "First, I would like to mention that yes, it is a hard-hitting film. Jab ek film sachai kehti hai, toh woh hard-hitting hoti hai. Secondly, I want to say that all that happened at the trailer launch event was planned. Jab aapne trailer dekha hi nahi, toh phir band kyu kar diya? Sab taar keech diye gaye...yeh sab planned tha." 

He further added that The Bengal Files narrates the horrific truth, which even he wasn't unaware of it. "Iss film ki kahani, jo sachai hai, woh mujhe bhi nahi malum tha. Mere janam se pehle ki baat hai. Ek line mein bataya gaya tha ki Noakhali mein hatya hui thi. But kyu hui thi, kis liye hui thi, kyu nahi bataya gaya?" He asked. The Disco Dancer actor further added, "I have only studied a line about the great Kolkata killings. The generations are unaware of it. Toh aapko sachai jaane mein takleef kya hai? Don't you want to know what happened in our country? You don't want to know about the massacre? 40000 Hindus were massacred. It was a genocide in Noakhali. Why don't you want to know what led to the brutal killings? Is mein objectionable kya hai? Objectionable yehi hai ki aap sachai nahi bataye." The Bengal Files will release in cinemas on September 5.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bollywood star kids who didn’t pursue acting
From Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan to Shweta Bachchan daughter Navya Nanda: Bolly
Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, she is also known as dimple queen
Meet Rachita Ram, Kannada star who is winning hearts as a villain in Rajinikanth
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: 'We must now fight for...'
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani urges India's youth to be leader in this area: '
MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
MS Dhoni to become Team India's head coach? Ex-India star makes BIG claim
Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living: 'Wanted to understand...'
Divya Khossla says she 'lived in a slum' to witness other side of living
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE