Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Ahead of The Bengal Files' release, Mithun Chakraborty interacted with the media and shared his thoughts on Vivek Agnihotri's film receiving backlash from the West Bengal government. He also reacted to West Bengal police stopping the trailer release event, and called it a major conspiracy.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will soon be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. The upcoming movie is the third instalment in the Files franchise, followed by The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. Based on the genocide of the 1946 Noakhali riots, where around 40000-50000 Hindus were massacred, The Bengal Files is touted to be the boldest movie from the franchise. Recently, Vivek, along with Team The Bengal Files, tried to launch the trailer in Kolkata after facing heavy criticism and restrictions from the West Bengal government.

The trailer launch event, which happened on Saturday, August 16, was stopped by police because the filmmaker reportedly 'did not have the necessary permission' for a public exhibition in Kolkata. The event, held at a 5-star hotel, was halted, and Vivek lashed out at the government for restricting the screening of a CBFC-passed film's trailer.

Ahead of the release, Mithun Da joined a media interaction, answering some burning questions from journalists. When DNA India asked Bollywood's beloved dada to share his take on the event being interrupted by the police and the protest from the West Bengal government, he said, "First, I would like to mention that yes, it is a hard-hitting film. Jab ek film sachai kehti hai, toh woh hard-hitting hoti hai. Secondly, I want to say that all that happened at the trailer launch event was planned. Jab aapne trailer dekha hi nahi, toh phir band kyu kar diya? Sab taar keech diye gaye...yeh sab planned tha."

He further added that The Bengal Files narrates the horrific truth, which even he wasn't unaware of it. "Iss film ki kahani, jo sachai hai, woh mujhe bhi nahi malum tha. Mere janam se pehle ki baat hai. Ek line mein bataya gaya tha ki Noakhali mein hatya hui thi. But kyu hui thi, kis liye hui thi, kyu nahi bataya gaya?" He asked. The Disco Dancer actor further added, "I have only studied a line about the great Kolkata killings. The generations are unaware of it. Toh aapko sachai jaane mein takleef kya hai? Don't you want to know what happened in our country? You don't want to know about the massacre? 40000 Hindus were massacred. It was a genocide in Noakhali. Why don't you want to know what led to the brutal killings? Is mein objectionable kya hai? Objectionable yehi hai ki aap sachai nahi bataye." The Bengal Files will release in cinemas on September 5.