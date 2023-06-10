Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh says he gets 'jealous' seeing other star kids' success: 'I am a human being and I wish..'

Mimoh Chakraborty aka Mahaakshay Chakraborty/Instagram

Mimoh Chakraborty, who is also known by the name Mahaakshay Chakraborty, is the son of veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali. In a recent interview, Mimoh said that he gets 'jealous' seeing the success of other star kids such as Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arjun Kapoor.

Mimoh shared that since he lived in Ooty in his youth, he never interacted with the film industry people. He then went on to recall an incident when he met Ranbir Kapoor at an awards function and told Siddharth Kannan, "At that time, Ranbir was performing, and he was just passing by and he came and said hello. That was our only interaction."

The actor, who made his debut in the 2008 film Jimmy that flopped at the box office, added that he hasn't yet met his idol Hrithik Roshan, despite being in Mumbai for the last fifteen years. "I am such a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. I’m in the industry because of him, and I’ve never met him, but I’ve met Rakesh sir. I met him and told him that I’m such a huge fan of your son and it’s my dream to meet him", he added.

Mimom further narrated an incident when he met Abhishek Bachchan when he accompanied his father Mithun to meet Amitabh Bachchan admitted to a hospital and said, "I met Amit uncle and Abhishek was there. Abhishek gave me one advice, and at that time, Abhishek was very hot in the industry. He told me that ‘Mimoh, no matter how much they put you down, you get back up again and show them what you are’. I still remember this."

Concluding his thoughts, Mahaakshay shared that he made his debut around the same time when Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor also entered the Hindi film industry and added that he gets 'jealous' seeing their success. "I am wishing well for them, but I get jealous also, I mean, I am a human being and I wish I was there. But I understood after a lot of years that nothing works when destiny plays its hand", he stated.



