Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, Helena Luke died on Sunday in America.

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's first wife, Helena Luke, has passed away in America. This news was shared by dancer and actress Kalpana Iyer on social media.

Mithun and Helena were married for just four months, and Helena appeared in Amitabh Bachchan's film Mard. She had been living in America for a long time and also worked for Delta Airlines. In a recent post, she mentioned her health issues but did not seek medical help, leading to her passing on November 3, 2024.

After Helena Luke's passing, her final Facebook post has gone viral. On Sunday at 9:20 am, she shared, "Feeling strange. Mixed emotions and no clue why. Discombobulated." Many are commenting on the post, wondering why she felt this way just a day before her passing. Fans are also sharing messages and praying for her soul's peace.