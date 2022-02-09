Mithun Chakraborty feels Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ is similar to movies he did in the 90’s

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will soon be making his streaming debut with Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series ‘Best Seller.’ He will be seen as a cop, who will be investigating attacks, in his upcoming show.

Apart from Mithun, Shruti Haasan and Arjan Bajwa will also be seen in the series. While speaking to Hindustan Times, Mithun talked about how the industry over the years has been changed. He also revealed his love for Allu Arjun and his super-hit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

For the unversed, Mithun, in his career of 45 years, has done over 350 films. One being asked that he has done so many films, so when people say that he is making an OTT debut then how does it feel. On this, he replied, that he doesn’t understand ‘what debut or digital debut.’ He said, he has done a project and as an actor, he goes ‘through all the exercises to get into the character.’

The actor doesn’t find any difference, according to him, the platform is different. He said, “but why is it a debut, I don't understand. Maybe I am ignorant but I don't see the difference.”

Mithun said that he would definitely return to such shows if the role and money is good.

But debut or not, he does find the experience rewarding. When asked if he would return for more such shows, Mithun quips, "Why not. If the role is good and the paisa (money) is very good, I'll do it."

Mithun, who stays away from technology, feels that not much has been changed. He said, “Technically, we have gone forward. There, we have improved. But the storyline remains the same. Ghoom phir kar aap unhi chaar-paanch emotions me hi aaoge (You circle back to the same four or five core emotions). You can't change anger, romance, relations.”.

While citing the example of Alu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ he said, “Look at Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa. It is basically a single screen film. How did it become such a big hit? Because people are relating to it.”

One being asked if he feels that Pushpa is similar to the movies that he did in 80's and 90’s, he stated, “Yes exactly like that, It is all about playing to the gallery. Allu's. Allu Arjun is a superstar and his superstardom has been used in the film with some fantastic timing. That is why people like it. I watched it. I found it beautiful. Allu has been one of my favourite actors.”