Mithun Chakraborty ditches 'special treatment', stands in queue to vote in West Bengal polls, video goes viral

Despite being a star, Mithun Chakraborty was spotted waiting in a queue patiently to cast his vote in the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 began on Wednesday, with actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty among the early voters to cast his ballot in Kolkata. Mithun arrived at Subhokhon Community Hall in Belgachia and was seen standing in the queue with other voters as polling started. His presence drew attention at the booth, but the actor chose to wait like any other citizen before casting his vote.

Mithun Chakraborty confirmed he asked for no special arrangements

After voting, Mithun spoke to the media and said he had not asked for any special arrangements. He also said he was confident that the process would remain smooth and peaceful. "Just like any regular citizen, I haven't requested any special treatment whatsoever. I'm confident the voting process will be carried out smoothly, and I appreciate the Election Commission for ensuring everything is in place. I firmly believe the election will proceed successfully," the actor told reporters here.

Watch Mithun Chakraborty casting his vote for the West Bengal polls

#WATCH | BJP leader and Actor Mithun Chakraborty casts his vote at booth 248 in Kashipur-Belgachhia assembly constituency, in the final phase of West Bengal elections pic.twitter.com/IPlXx9bHU5 April 29, 2026

When Kamal Hassan got trolled for being impatient

During the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, Kamal Hassan arrived at the polling booth with his daughter Shruti Hassan to cast their votes. However, the actor was spotted allegedly skipping the voting queue. A video of the father-daughter duo moving ahead of others in the queue went viral, which triggered backlash online. Several social media users accused him of taking advantage of "VIP culture" and privilege. Some even criticised him for "preaching equality" but avoiding implementing it in real life.

About West Bengal Assembly elections

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has officially commenced, preceded by rigorous mock polls across the state's high-stakes corridors. The scale of the final phase is massive, covering nearly half of the state's total assembly seats, 142 (out of 294). The total electorate is around 3.21 crore (Male: 1,64,35,627 and Female: 1,57,37,418 and Third Gender: 792). 1,448 candidates are in the fray, including 220 women at 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 managed entirely by women.

The second phase is a major one in the state election, covering 142 of the total 294 Assembly seats. Around 3.21 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase, including 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women, and 792 third gender voters. The results of the West Bengal polls will be declared on May 4, along with the outcome of polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.