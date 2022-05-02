Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital, son Mahaakshay shares health update

Dr. Anupam Hazra/Twitter

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was last seen in Vivek Agnohitri's The Kashmir Files, was recently admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru due to stomach ache and fever. His son Mahaakshay Chakraborty has now shared to a news portal that his father was admitted due to kidney stones, but now he is completely fit and fine.

Mahaakshay, who is also nicknamed Mimoh, was quoted telling IndiaToday.in, "He was admitted due to kidney stones. He is discharged from the hospital and now he is fit and fine." His photo from the hospital bed shared by former Member of Parliament and BJP National Secretary Dr. Anupam Hazra on Saturday, April 30, is going viral on the internet. Along with sharing the photo, he had written "Get well soon Mithun Da".

Seeing this photo, netizens had shown their concern for the actor's health. One of the Twitter users had written, "Wishing for Mithunda's speedy recovery. He is a man with a multifaceted character of magnanimity, sobriety, patriotism." Another user wrote, "Recover soon and return to us, Mithun da. God must bless you dada." All the prayers of the fans have been answered as Mithun is now back to his home.

Another veteran actor Dharmendra was also hospitalised recently. Taking to his social media accounts on the night of Sunday, May 1, the Sholay actor had shared that he was admitted to a hospital for two-four days due to a 'big muscle pull' but now he is back to his home and is completely fine.



Coming to Mithun Chakraborty, the Disco Dancer actor was also seen as the judge of the recently concluded talent-based reality show Hunarbaaz on Colors TV. His co-judges in the show were filmmaker and producer Karan Johar and actress Parineeti Chopra who made her small screen debut with the show.