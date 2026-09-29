Mithoon to reimagine Subhash Ghai's best songs from Karz, Taal, Pardes at Kya Zamaana Tha concert; details inside

Subhash Ghai and Mithoon are joining forces for Kya Zamaana Tha, a live concert celebrating Ghai's iconic film music. Featuring a 70-member orchestra, the concert will revisit classic songs from Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal. It will be held in Mumbai on December 11, 2026.

Legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai and composer-director Mithoon are coming together to revisit some of Hindi cinema's most iconic music in a new live concert, Kya Zamaana Tha: Subhash Ghai's Musical Legacy Reimagined by Mithoon. The concert, powered by Mastercard and presented by Mukta Arts and EVA Live, will be held at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, on December 11, 2026. The concert will bring Ghai's celebrated film music to the stage through a 70-member orchestra, contemporary arrangements and large-scale live production. Songs from his films including Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal and Yaadein will be reinterpreted for a live audience, combining the sound of the original era with a contemporary musical approach.

The evening will also bring together singers, actors and other personalities associated with Ghai's films. Alongside performances, the event will feature conversations, memories and behind-the-scenes stories about the making of some of the filmmaker’s most enduring musical films. The concert’s title comes from the opening monologue of the Karz song Ek Haseena Thi, reflecting its focus on Ghai's cinematic and musical legacy.

The collaboration also carries a personal connection for Mithoon. His father, Naresh Sharma, was an arranger and conductor, while his uncle Pyarelal, of the legendary Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, composed several of the soundtracks that defined Ghai's films. Mithoon grew up around the creation of this music and will now reinterpret the catalogue for a new generation while retaining its orchestral character and emotional core. The concert marks an unusual meeting of two generations of Indian film music, bringing Ghai's established musical legacy and Mithoon’s contemporary sensibilities together on one stage.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live states, "At EVA Live, our core philosophy has always been to build pioneering live experiences that carry immense cultural value. Kya Zamaana Tha is not just a concert; it is the birth of a landmark, world-class entertainment IP that sets a new gold standard for the live industry in India. Subhash Ghai ji's cinematic universe holds an unprecedented generational pull, and by bringing in a musical powerhouse like Mithoon to structurally dismantle and rebuild these masterworks, we are creating a production will serve as an uncompressed analog revival. It is set to rescue those massive acoustic frequencies from the compressed limits of modern streaming algorithms, unleashing them in full glory across a massive open-air arena for city music lovers."



Subhash Ghai states, "Music has never just been an addition to my films; it has been the very soul of my storytelling. To see the songs from my films continue to resonate with millions, even decades later, is an experience I find deeply humbling. Kya Zamaana Tha is not about looking back, but about celebrating art that continues to live on. Mithoon comes from a remarkable musical heritage, and he understands the soul and spirit of this music. Watching him reimagine these timeless melodies fills me with immense pride and confidence that they are in the finest hands. This concert promises to be a spectacular visual experience - one that Mumbai has never witnessed before."



Mithoon states, "This is not just a concert for me; it is a deeply personal, spiritual journey. I grew up listening & observing the iconic sound tracks of Subhash Ghaiji created by the legendary Laxmikant Pyarelalji. That sound shaped a major part of who I am as a composer. To take this legendary catalogue and reimagine it for a modern live stage is an immense responsibility and an absolute honour. We are not just performing songs; we are recreating an entire era with a massive live orchestra and modern sensibilities. Kya Zamaana Tha will give audiences the chance to experience these timeless masterpieces at an unprecedented scale."



Tickets for the Kya Zamana Tha concert will be exclusively available on District by Zomato. The exclusive pre-sale window for Mastercard cardholders will be active from October 3, 2026, 12 noon till October 10, 2026, 12 noon. General sales will commence from October 10, 2026, 1 pm onwards.

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