Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar reveals if she is dating someone, talks about finding love on dating apps.

Mithila Palkar is a popular face in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has worked in films like Karwaan, Chopsticks, and Tribhanga and web series like Little Things, Girl In The City, and more, has embarked on a new journey. She has adorned the role of brand ambassador for Juleo, a 'trusted exclusive singles club'.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Mithila Palkar talked about the reason behind coming on board with Juleo as a brand ambassador and shared her thoughts on finding love on dating apps.

When asked about the reason for coming on board with Juleo and what problems the dating app will solve, Mithila Palkar said, "It has government-verified profiles. So they know that it's a verified profile. What I find very comforting about the app is the fact that women's profiles will not be visible unless they want to make it visible. The other thing is that AI will help you find the right kind of matches. It will go beyond just swiping left right and centre because most of the time we are just stuck with that and conversations don't go beyond that so Juleo promises that. A lot of things were different, a lot more enticing than other apps."

She further talked about finding love on dating apps and said, "This is the first time I am going to use a dating app because it gives me a sense of security so I am very apprehensive about these things and also because I am an old school so it takes me time to give in to the concept of dating. So if my friends push me to meet other people, I am like whatever, we'll see and stuff. I don't want to be pessimistic but love is generally hard to find and even if it is, it should not be complicated. This is what I think personally. Because as grow older, specially in the digital age, there are a lot of trust issues like you don't know who you are talking to so if dating apps give us a solution to that then it's worth trying."

When asked if she is currently dating, Mithila Palkar said, "I am not dating someone right now but coming on board as the brand ambassador was a hopeful decision. You'll only see my profile if I show my interest in another person's account, so you'll not be able to stalk me. But I have registered for it and let's see how it works." Talking about the qualities in her ideal partner, the actress said, "One of the qualities I look for in my Ideal partner is that we should be able to laugh each other. We should be able to make each other smile through whatever the circumstances."