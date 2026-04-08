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Mithila Palkar reveals this person suggested her name to Priyadarshan for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla: 'Eternally grateful'

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Mithila Palkar reveals this person suggested her name to Priyadarshan for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla: 'Eternally grateful'

Mithila Palkar revealed that it was Kalyani Priyadarshan who recommended her name to her father and director Priyadarshan for his upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla headlined by Akshay Kumar. The film will release in theatres on April 17.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 11:28 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mithila Palkar reveals this person suggested her name to Priyadarshan for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla: 'Eternally grateful'
Mithila Palkar and Priyadarshan
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For Mithila Palkar, Bhooth Bangla marks more than just another project. The actress said she feels "eternally grateful" for the opportunity and thanked Kalyani Priyadarshan for playing a key role in it. Palkar took to her Instagram to post a video featuring director Priyadarshan along with a caption, sharing with her fans how she bagged a role in the Akshay Kumar-starrer horror comedy.

The Little Things actress revealed that it was Kalyani who recommended her name to her father and director Priyadarshan. She wrote, "An opportunity I hadn't even imagined for myself So grateful to @kalyanipriyadarshan, without whom this idea wouldn't have been seeded! A girl's girl And Priyan Sir, THANK YOU for the trust! I cannot tell you how priceless being part of your film universe feels! Eternally grateful! And to our audiences - so much love on the trailer! Uff! Thank you! Can't wait for you guys to watch the film."

In the comments section, Kalyani said she only told her father that she is a fan of Mithila and did nothing more. The Lokah: Chapter 1 actress wrote, "Listen! All I told my dad was that I'm a fan! I didn't do anything more And I can't wait to see you in the film." In the upcoming horror comedy, Mithila will be seen playing Akshay's sister.

Bhooth Bangla, that marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after 14 years, also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajesh Sharma, and the late Asrani. The film will have paid previews starting April 16 from 9 pm, followed by its full release in theatres on April 17, 2026. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, along with Kumar's Cape of Good Films. 

READ | Paresh Rawal reveals if Hera Pheri 3 controversy affected his friendship with Akshay Kumar: 'No bad blood between us'

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