Mita Vashisht says she knew Irrfan Khan would die soon: 'I spoke to him in my dream for...'

Mita Vashisht revealed that she had a dream about him just before his death and she knew that he would die soon.

Mita Vashisht, in her recent interview, talked about the late actor Irrfan Khan and recalled her days when she was working with Irrfan Khan during their time at the National School of Drama (NSD).

The actress revealed that she had a dream about him just before his death and she knew that he would die soon. In an interview with Lallantop, Mita Vashisht said that she had always been in contact with Irrfan Khan. However, during his final days, he isolated himself and spent most of his time only with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and children Babil Khan and Ayaan Khan.

She said, "We had a very lengthy conversation in my dream and I remember, we were laughing a lot. He told me in my dream that it had been very long since we had caught up. When I opened my eyes, I was feeling very happy as well as quiet. Maine kaha ye to jaane wala hai. Shayad 1-2 din mein, Irrfan jayega."

She added, "I called up a common friend and asked him about Irrfan's whereabouts. He told me that the actor was at his Igatpuri farmhouse and that he was doing quite well. "I said I want to meet Irrfan, but the friend told me that he had isolated himself. I told the friend that Irrfan won't be alive for long."

Mita added that just a few days after her dream, the actor died. Meanwhile, Irrfan's son Babil made his acting debut with the film Qala. His performance as an aspiring singer has impressed the masses and critics. While promoting the film, Babil recounted the loss of his father and how it took him weeks to realise that Irrfan had gone too far, never to return.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Babil recalled the tragic reality and said that when it happened, on the first day, he didn't believe it. After a week had passed, Babil got hit with the fact that his father wouldn't return. After realising it, he just went into a really bad spiral. "I just locked myself in my room for one and a half months," revealed Babil.

Jr Khan spoke about his father's absence, "Back then he used to shoot so much that he'd be gone for a long shooting schedule. When it just happened, I had somehow convinced myself that he'll come back after the shooting schedule. And then I slowly started realising that this is an indefinite shooting schedule. He's not coming back. I just lost my best friend. It was devastating on a level that I can't really put into words."