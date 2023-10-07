Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

Apart from Akshay, Mission Raniganj also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Parineeti Chopra, Sudhir Pandey, and Shishir Sharma.

Inspired by a real disaster that took place in Raniganj, West Bengal in 1989 and left six miners dead and 65 trapped in a flooded coal mine, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was released in the theatres on Friday, October 6. The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics, but these reviews failed to attract the audiences to the theatres, at least on the first day.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, who plays the mining engineer and trained rescue official Jaswant Singh Gill, the film has taken a slow start at the box office earning only Rs 2.8 crore on its opening day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnill.com.

The rescue thriller is the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Tinu Suresh Desai after seven years. Desai had directed the Khiladi star in the 2016 crime thriller Rustom, which was also based on a real life story of Indian naval officer KM. Nanavati, who was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover.

Apart from Akshay, Mission Raniganj also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Jameel Khan, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Parineeti Chopra, Sudhir Pandey, and Shishir Sharma.

The DNA review for the film read, " The basic premise of Mission Raniganj could have been a fit for Airlift as well or any of other Akshay films in this genre. And it may sound repetitive but Akshay somehow manages to infuse some freshness in all these films. It is a genre that the actor has made his own, and he leaves his stamp on Mission Raniganj, even if the film goes a little over the top on several occasions."



READ | Mission Raniganj movie review: Akshay Kumar is firmly at home in moving, melodramatic rescue thriller