'Mission Mangal' Box Office report day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer nearing Rs 50 crore mark

Headlines

OMG 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film is much better than part 1, makes strong case for sex education

Meet Noida's ex-coaching teacher from IIT, IIM who earned Rs 614 crore ESOP, earned Rs 64 lakh per day in...

Congress questions PM Modi's brevity on Manipur during no-confidence motion speech

Mini Cooper SE EV gets new limited edition model in India, priced at Rs 55 lakh

OMG 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘terrific’ performances, call film ‘blockbuster’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film is much better than part 1, makes strong case for sex education

Meet Noida's ex-coaching teacher from IIT, IIM who earned Rs 614 crore ESOP, earned Rs 64 lakh per day in...

Congress questions PM Modi's brevity on Manipur during no-confidence motion speech

Cheapest 7-seater cars in India

Favourite street foods of top Indian cricketers

Fermented food, drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

World Cup 23 Revised Schedule: Complete revised schedule of ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023; IndvsPak

DNA | India stands with Manipur, it will see peace & development again, says PM Modi

DNA | PM Modi tears into Opposition during no-confidence motion debate

OMG 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘terrific’ performances, call film ‘blockbuster’

Khichdi 2 teaser: Farah Khan joins Parekh family on ‘khatarnak mission’, film to release on this date

Gadar 2 movie review: Sunny Deol turns back the clock in loud, hyperviolent film that brilliantly plays to the gallery

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Mission Mangal' Box Office report day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer nearing Rs 50 crore mark

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal is nearing Rs 50 crore mark within two days

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 12:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, released in theatres on Thursday, August 15. The movie released alongside John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House.

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal took off with 50-55% occupancy. The movie neared Rs. 30 crore mark on its opening day, making Mission Mangal Akshay Kumar's biggest opening film ever. It earned Rs. 29.16 crore on Thursday.

Even though Mission Mangal saw some drop on Friday and earned close to Rs. 18 crore only due to working day, the mvoie is expected to earn a lot more over the weekend, crossing Rs. 85 crore mark. The movie minted Rs. 17.28 crore on Friday, most of its collections from multiplexes.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: 46.44 cr. India biz."

Here's his tweet:

Directed by Jagan Shakti, produced by R. Balki, Mission Mangal is loosely based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. The movie is jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'His game resembles a lot like Rohit Sharma': Ashwin feels Tilak Varma could be the X-factor in ODI World Cup

‘No shame in admitting…’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals talk with Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

OMG 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘terrific’ performances, call film ‘blockbuster’

Wordle 782 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 10

What is aromatherapy? Five benefits of essential oils for relaxation and wellness

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE