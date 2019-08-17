'Mission Mangal' Box Office report day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer nearing Rs 50 crore mark

Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal is nearing Rs 50 crore mark within two days

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, released in theatres on Thursday, August 15. The movie released alongside John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House.

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal took off with 50-55% occupancy. The movie neared Rs. 30 crore mark on its opening day, making Mission Mangal Akshay Kumar's biggest opening film ever. It earned Rs. 29.16 crore on Thursday.

Even though Mission Mangal saw some drop on Friday and earned close to Rs. 18 crore only due to working day, the mvoie is expected to earn a lot more over the weekend, crossing Rs. 85 crore mark. The movie minted Rs. 17.28 crore on Friday, most of its collections from multiplexes.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: 46.44 cr. India biz."

Here's his tweet:

Directed by Jagan Shakti, produced by R. Balki, Mission Mangal is loosely based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. The movie is jointly produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, Fox Star Studios, Aruna Bhatia, and Anil Naidu.