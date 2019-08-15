'Mission Mangal' Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's film beats record of 'Dhoom 3', 'Happy New Year', 'Gold'

One of the most awaited films based on an inspiring subject has finally released. Yes, we are talking about Mission Mangal based on India's first interplanetary expedition. The film showcases the story of the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who were the contributors of Mars Orbiter Mission. Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya, Vikram Gokhale and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles.

The film is an Independence Day released and it has created a box office record before the film was open to the masses. As per reports in Box Office India, Akshay and Vidya's Mission Mangal has recorded 12th best advance bookings of all time in India. The film has beat the records of Dhoom 3, Happy New Year and Gold respectively. Among these year's releases, only Avengers: Endgame, Bharat and Mission Mangal have made it to the list.

Check it out in detail below:

1. Avengers: Endgame - Rs 49.62 crore (Hindi and English version in Hindi markets, without South India)

2. Bahubali 2: The Conclusion - Rs 37.53 crore

3. Avengers: Infinity War - Rs 29.14 crore

4. Thugs Of Hindostan - Rs 26.27 crore

5. Tiger Zinda Hai - Rs 24.76 crore

6. Bharat - Rs 23.47 crore

7. Sultan - Rs 21.53 crore

8. Sanju - Rs 20.35 crore

9. Race 3 - Rs 19.16 crore

10. Dangal - Rs 18.84 crore

11. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - Rs 15.73 crore

12. Mission Mangal - Rs 15.50 crore approx

13. Dhoom 3 - Rs 15.18 crore

14 Happy New Year - Rs 13.62 crore

15 Gold - Rs 13.03 crore