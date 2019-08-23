'Mission Mangal' Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's film is UNSTOPPABLE, mints Rs 121.23 crore in 7 days

Here's the full box office breakdown of Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi starrer Mission Mangal...

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is going pretty strong at the ticket windows even after seven days of its release. The movie, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi managed to rake in Rs 8.84 crore on Wednesday, day seven. The film's overall total now stands at Rs 121.23 crore.

Mission Mangal became Akshay Kumar's biggest opener with an opening day collections of Rs 29.16 crore on Thursday. The film clashed with John Abraham's Batla House at the ticket windows but has managed to hold its own.

Here's the full box office breakdown of Mission Mangal in its opening week:

Thursday: Rs 29.16 crore

Friday: Rs 17.28 crore

Saturday: Rs 23.58 crore

Sunday: Rs 27.54 crore

Monday: Rs 8.91 crore

Tuesday: Rs 7.92 crore

Wednesday: Rs 6.84 crore

Total: Rs 121.23 crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share that Mission Mangal has crossed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2. He tweeted, "#MissionMangal crosses *lifetime biz* of #JollyLLB2 [₹ 117 cr] in 7 days... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr, Wed 6.84 cr. Total: ₹ 121.23 cr. India biz."

The movie is likely to cross the lifetime business of Akshay's previous release this year - Kesari, in the next week.

Mission Mangal is based on the scientists behind India's Mars Orbiter Mission. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.