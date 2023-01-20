Search icon
Mission Majnu Twitter review: Netizens hail Sidharth Malhotra's 'patriotic' performance, call film 'a boring watch'

The Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer spy thriller, which is now streaming on Netflix, has received mixed reviews online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

The spy thriller Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles, was released on the streaming platform Netflix on January 20. The OTT release also stars Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles. 

Mission Majnu, which marks the directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, has received average reviews from netizens who have hailed Sidharth's 'patriotic' performance, but have called the film' a boring watch'.

Appreciating the lead actor's performance, one Twitter user wrote, "Just finished #MissionMajnu. Unlike most movies, this one shows us that you don't need chest thumping to be called patriotic. Loved the climax part, might bring tears. Amazing performance from Sid, steals the show in it. Others were good too. Deserved a theatrical release." Rating the film 4 stars out of 5, another user tweeted, "#MissionMajnu Another perfect and brilliant patriotic movie by Sidharth Malhotra after #shershah. Sid just nailed it with his acting, actions, and dialogue delivery. Rating 4/5".

On the other hand, a Twitter user called the film 'disappointing' and wrote, "Weak screenplay, Uneven execution, and bad casting made #SidharthMalhotra starrer #MissionMajnu a tiring affair. Barring a few none of the actors could pick up the Urdu dialect. Almost every actor contributed to making it a boring watch. DISAPPOINTING". Another user tweeted his average review of the film, "#MissionMajnu has a routine plot, inadequate emotional quotient and lacks thrills, which are must for such films to win you over. There’re some good moments in the final act but it’s too late by then for the film to work. Performances are good. Glad they chose OTT release."

The film was announced as a theatrical release on May 13, 2022, but was then postponed to June 10, 2022, and has finally taken a direct-to-digital route with the streaming release on Netflix.

