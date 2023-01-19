Mission Majnu OTT Release Date: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release tomorrow, know full cast, plot

File Photo

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming spy-thriller Mission Majnu sees him play an Indian intelligence operative. The movie is set in the 1970s and is based on actual events, examining one of India's most noteworthy historical missions. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Sidharth's wife in the film.

Mission Majnu Release Date

After being postponed a couple of times earlier, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna's spy thriller is all set to get released directly on OTT on January 20, 2023 - tomorrow. The movie was earlier set to release in June.

READ | Mission Majnu trailer: Sidharth Malhotra tries to find Pakistan's nuclear weapon facility in 'India's deadliest mission'

Mission Majnu Full Cast

Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and stars Kumud Mishra, Mir Sarwar, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and Zakir Hussain apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is produced by RSVP and GBA and is written by Parveez Shaikh, Sumit Batheja, and Aseem Arrora. Mission Majnu marks the directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta.

Mission Majnu: Where to watch?

Mission Majnu is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix tomorrow - January 20, 2023.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra's rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani calls him 'India's Majnu,' reviews Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu plot

The thriller features Sidharth Malhotra as Amandeep Singh, an Indian spy who is given the mission to find Pakistan's nuclear weapon facility in what is said to be 'India's deadliest mission'. To cover up his identity as an Indian spy, Sidharth works as a tailor and marries a Pakistani blind girl played by Rashmika Mandanna. He eventually falls in love with his wife and hence, the film's title Mission Majnu, which is also the codename for his covert operation.