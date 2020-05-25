Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Miss you today and every day Dad': Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt on 15th death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram page and shared a short video with father Sunil Dutt remembering on his death anniversary.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 25, 2020, 04:13 PM IST

It's Sunil Dutt's death anniversary today and it's been 15 years since the legendary actor passed away. Remembering his father, Sanjay Dutt took to his social media pages and shared a few black and white photos with a heartfelt message. In the photos, we see priceless father and son moments from Sanjay's childhood, teenage and adult life too. The post shows how much the Khalnaayak actor misses his father at every step of his life.

Sanjay captioned the short video stating, "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and every day Dad".

Even Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt left a comment on her dad's post which read as "15 years. Missing Dadaji every day...wish he was here".

Earlier during an interaction with IANS, Sanjay had spoken about Sunil by stating, "Whatever I am today is because of my father. He is my inspiration and I miss him every day. I did not always share an easy relationship with him. But he always stood by me. I wish he was here to see me as a free man and the beautiful family that I have today. He would have been proud."

Sanjay also shared an anecdote by saying, "The hug that he gave me at the end in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, was so real that both of us were crying. Towards the last phase of his life, my dad started expressing his love for me, and he was proud of the way I handled myself. For any father, it is a good feeling to see things turn around — from people saying that ‘Sanju Sunil Dutt ji ka beta hain’, to they saying ‘Sunil Dutt ji Sanjay Dutt ke pitaji hain'."

