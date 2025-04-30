On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s fifth death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor took a moment to fondly remember her husband and the legendary actor’s vibrant spirit and love for life.

Sharing a heartfelt tribute on social media, she reflected on how Rishi Kapoor embraced each moment with energy, passion, and an infectious zest that left a lasting impression on everyone around him. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a smiling photo of Rishi Kapoor. The candid image showed him holding a drink while capturing a cheerful selfie.

“Miss you, Kapoor sahab,” Neetu wrote in the caption. In one of the pictures, Rishi is seen posing alongside Raj Bansal, while another heartwarming image features him with his daughter, granddaughter, and other family members.

Not long ago, Neetu Kapoor had posted a nostalgic throwback from their 1979 engagement, where the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actress was seen beaming with joy as she stood next to Rishi Kapoor. She captioned the post, “Was engaged on this day in 1979 (two hearts emoji); time flies.”

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor first crossed paths in 1970 on the sets of "Zehrela Insaan," though their initial interaction wasn’t very smooth. However, a fresh connection later developed between them, which gradually turned into a meaningful bond. Reportedly, their relationship truly deepened during the filming of “Kabhie Kabhie” in 1976, eventually evolving into love.

The couple tied the knot on January 22, 1980, and were later blessed with two children — Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor were among the most cherished on-screen pairs of their era, captivating audiences throughout the 1970s and 1980s with a string of successful films. Their memorable performances in classics like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony,’ ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ ‘Rafoo Chakkar,’ ‘Kabhi Kabhie,’ ‘Besharam,’ and several others cemented their status as an iconic duo in Hindi cinema. Rishi Kapoor tragically passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

