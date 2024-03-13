Once Miss World, this actress gave only flops, heroes didn't work with her, faced domestic abuse, is unrecognisable now

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who gave audition in exchange for food, overshadowed hero in side role, worked with Salman, Ajay, Saif; now..

Rs 10,000 crore Yamuna Authority Budget: Major provision for Noida Airport, rapid rail

World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

Meet Ratan Tata’s brother, lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he is owner of…

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who gave audition in exchange for food, overshadowed hero in side role, worked with Salman, Ajay, Saif; now..

Rs 10,000 crore Yamuna Authority Budget: Major provision for Noida Airport, rapid rail

World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

Korean habits to stay healthy, young and happy

Know how Earth's climate is influenced by Mars

8 morning drinks that control cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who gave audition in exchange for food, overshadowed hero in side role, worked with Salman, Ajay, Saif; now..

World's highest paid director earns Rs 800 crore per film, once had Rs 2.5 lakh budget, then gave 8 Rs 1000-crore hits

Meet superstar who earned over Rs 2000 crore from TV, not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Once Miss World, this actress gave only flops, heroes didn't work with her, faced domestic abuse, is unrecognisable now

This actress was once a Miss World and called the next big thing in Bollywood but her career fell away after she lost films and top actors refused to work with her

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 08:54 AM IST

article-main
Yukta Mookhey now and then
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 90s and early 2000s were a prolific period for Indian beauty queens in terms of international success. Many like Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, and Priyanka Chopra went on to have successful film careers as well. But a few faded away after just a handful of appearances. One of them was Yukta Mookhey, the 1999 Miss World. So when the actress was recently spotted at the 2024 Miss World red carpet, many were pleasantly surprised at how different the once beauty queen looked.

Yukta Mookhey’s rise to fame in the 90s

In 1999, after completing her college, Yukta enrolled herself in the Miss India contest and emerged as the runner-up, winning a chance to represent India at the 1999 Miss World. At the global pageant in London, Yukta beat 92 other beauty queens from around the world to become the fourth Indian woman to win the title (there have been two more since). Following her tenure as Miss World, Yukta made her film debut in 2001 with Poovellam Un Vasam before playing the lead role in the Bollywood film Pyaasa (2002). However, all her films flopped at the box office. In 2003, she signed Kab Kyon Kahan and Hum Teeno, but both films where later shelved. The actress also dropped out of films like Market and Insaaf for different reasons. It was reported that her height of almost 6 feet played against her as many leading heroes did not want to be cast opposite a heroine taller than them. Due to this reason, the actress missed out on several big films. By 2007, Yukta was working in the Bhojpuri industry. The 2010 Odia film Swayamsiddha was her last release.

Yukta Mookhey’s turbulent personal life

In 2008, when her film career was winding down, Yukta tied the knot with Prince Tuli, a New York-based businessman. The couple welcomed their son a couple of years later. However, the marriage soured soon. In 2013, Yukta accused her husband and in-laws of domestic abuse and harassment, filing a case for Section 498A (cruelty and harassment) and Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code. Their divorce was settled with mutual consent the following year. After her film career, Yukta began working as a social activist and motivational speaker.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

CAA Rules Notification: Congress slams Centre for timing of announcement, Mamata Banerjee says ‘will oppose act if…’

Meera Chopra ties the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur, shares dreamy wedding photos: 'Har janam tere sath'

Oscars 2024 highlights: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer sweeps Academy Awards, notches 7 wins including Best Picture

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

Meet IAS officer Pari Bishnoi, who lived like a 'monk' to clear UPSC exam, got AIR 30, she is married...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement