Mirzapur The Movie: Vijay Varma reveals Divyenndu suggested film based on OTT series to producer Ritesh Sidhwani

Vijay Varma, who joined Mirzapur in its second season as twins Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, said he always believed the popular franchise had the potential to become a commercial film because of the strong response to the Prime Video series. Mirzapur The Movie is set to cross Rs 300 crore globally.

Mirzapur The Movie, which released in theatres earlier this month and has earned over Rs 280 crore at the global box office, is the cinematic extension of Mirzapur, the popular OTT series that premiered in 2018 on Prime Video and has spanned over three seasons. Vijay Varma, who joined Mirzapur in its second season as twins Bharat and Shatrughan Tyagi, said he always believed the popular franchise had the potential to become a commercial film because of the strong response to the series. He revealed that it was at one of his birthday parties when Divyenndu had suggested the idea of making a film on Mirzapur with producer Ritesh Sidhwani. "Somewhere the idea germinated and three or four years later we have a movie coming out. It was a bold move by the producers," Vijay told PTI.

The latest release brings back favourite fan characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi. Varma added that the Mirzapur series had not only reached a wider audience across the country but also generated a strong meme culture and built a sizeable following among fans. "As soon as I did that series, I saw the kind of response people started giving. It's reached the length and breadth of the country, it amassed a lot of audience, it generated a lot of meme culture. I'm glad that Divyendu, Ali, Pankaj sir, Shweta (Tripathi), and Rasika (Dugal) and all of them are getting their share of screen time. It's much due and it can open up great possibilities for streaming," the Matka King actor added.

The action crime thriller introduces Ravi Kishan as the new antagonist Babban Yadav and also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Mirzapur The Movie is the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 after Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Border 2, and the Neem Karoli Baba film Hanuman Ansh. Written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

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