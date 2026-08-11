Mirzapur The Movie trailer X review: Fans celebrate Munna Bhaiya's return; say Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan film will be 'pure bhaukaal'

The trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie has sparked a frenzy online, with fans praising its raw intensity, dialogues and big-screen scale. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and others, the film releases on September 4, 2026.

The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie is finally here, offering fans their first extended look at the explosive next chapter of the popular franchise. Packed with familiar faces, intense confrontations and the trademark violence and chaos of the series, the trailer promises to take the battle for the Gaddi to the big screen in a much bigger way. The film brings back several fan-favourite characters, including Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit, Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi's Golu. Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya also makes a much-anticipated return, and his comeback appears to be the biggest talking point among fans. Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar are new additions to the franchise.

Netizens hail 'absolute BEAST' of a trailer

Minutes after its release, the trailer sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans praising its scale while insisting that the film has retained the raw, gritty essence that made the series a phenomenon. One X user wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie: What an absolute BEAST of a trailer. Dialogues are pure dynamite & every character is GOAT-tier. This is exactly how you cut a trailer, keeping the true soul & raw madness of the show 100% intact." Another user added, "Mirzapur The Movie Trailer is AN ABSOLUTE BANGER. Way, WAY better than expected. The big-screen treatment is evident, yet the rawness, intensity and signature flavour that made the Mirzapur series iconic remain intact." "Mirzapur The Movie trailer is PURE BHAUKAAL. Dream come true moment for me! Finally getting to watch this MASTERPIECE on the big screen", read another reaction.

Munna Bhaiya's comeback steals the spotlight

While the entire ensemble has got fans excited, it is Munna Bhaiya's return that has arguably created the biggest buzz. Celebrating the character's comeback, one netizen wrote, "Character so GOATED ki uske comeback ke liye poori film banani pad gayi." Another fan declared, "First day first show locked in the name of Munna Bhaiya. Wont be surprised if Mirzapur The Movie opens at 40 crore on first day." The excitement over Munna’s return was summed up by another user, who wrote, "Mirzapur brought Munna Bhaiya back from the dead. Indian audiences don't want closure. They want one more family meeting with guns."

#MirzapurTheMovie TRAILER - AN ABSOLUTE BANGER!



Way, WAY better than expected. The big-screen treatment is evident, yet the rawness, intensity and signature flavour that made the #Mirzapur series iconic remain intact. — Omesh Banjare (@OmeshBanjare2) August 11, 2026

First day first show locked in the name of Munna Bhaiya.



Wont be surprised if #MirzapurTheMovie opens at 40 cr on first day. — Lord Father (@LordFatherr) August 11, 2026

BHAUKAAL

Dream come true moment for me! Finally getting to watch this MASTERPIECE on the big screen! #Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/0v8ucE5jin — Tushar Chauhan (@__smillleyy__) August 11, 2026

Mirzapur brought Munna Bhaiya back from the dead. Indian audiences don't want closure. They want one more family meeting with guns. — Prashant (@aneudaimonic) August 11, 2026

Bigger bhaukaal, bigger battle for the Gaddi

Mirzapur: The Movie promises to take the franchise into a grander arena, with bigger stakes and an even more intense battle for power. The film also features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Pramod Pathak, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie is set to bring its signature bhaukaal to cinemas on September 4, 2026, releasing in Hindi and Telugu. With the franchise's beloved characters returning and Munna Bhaiya back in the game, the film is shaping up to be one of the year's biggest theatrical events.

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