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Mirzapur The Movie Teaser: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi take 'Gaddi ki ladaai' to big screen, Divyendu's Munna Bhaiya returns with Ravi Kishan, fans react

The teaser of Mirzapur The Movie is out, and it brings back the iconic characters with a new beginning for the big screen. Fans rejoice at Divyendu's returns, but even Ravi Kishan surprises them.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 02:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mirzapur The Movie Teaser: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi take 'Gaddi ki ladaai' to big screen, Divyendu's Munna Bhaiya returns with Ravi Kishan, fans react
Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma in Mirzapur The Movie (Image source: Screengrab)
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After taking the OTT by storm, creating a fandome of its own, the world of Mirzapur will now take over the big screen. The teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie is here, and it has everything the series fans are waiting for it. Just like the show, the movie is also focusing on creating bhaukaal for the throne of Mirzapur, once again. Iconic characters like Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), Beena Tripathi (Rasika Duggal), Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma), and Bauji (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) return. 

The new addition to the Mirzapur world

Ravi Kishan joins the bandwagon as the antogonist, adding a new flavour in the blood-soaked drama. Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey to play Bablu Pandit. From the streets of Purvanchal to the deserts of Rajasthan, the saga grows bigger than ever, bringing its gripping world and larger-than-life storytelling to cinema halls across regions.

Fans' reaction to Mirzapur The Movie 

As expected, the teaser went viral soon after the drop. Several netizens shared their thoughts about it. A netizen mocked Ravi Kishan and wrote he "is becoming Avtar Gill. Har film series mein hota hai." Another netizen wrote, "Watching the spectacle of Mirzapur on the big screen will be a different experience. And the return of Munna Bhaiya. The whistles in the theater will be unstoppable." One of the netizens wrote, "This will have a buzz for sure. Success depends purely on the screenplay and script." An internet user wrote, "I am confident this will either be another new story or a repeat of the same Bhaukaal."

Apart from the main leads, other actors in key roles include Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani, Mirzapur: The Movie is slated for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026.

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