Mirzapur The Movie Review: Despite honest performances of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu; film fails to justify iconic series due to...

Mirzapur: The Movie entertains you in parts. The movie tests your patience frequently due to a sluggish pace, a loose screenplay, and a lengthy runtime. Only the performances hold your attention and keep you hooked.

Director: Gurmeet Singh

Star cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Mohit Mallik, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Runtime: 194 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 2.5 stars

Mirzapur synopsis

Akhanda Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), the Baahubali of Mirzapur, worries his legacy isn't safe with the carefree, hot-headed Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu). His throne has many contenders, including Babban Babua (Ravi Kishan) and Rati Shankar Shukla. How Akhanda safeguards his position and his dominance with the help of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Bablu Pandit (Jeetendra) forms the premise of Mirzapur: The Movie.

First thoughts on Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur was among the series that boosted OTT consumption in India. It also gave memorable roles to Pankaj Tripathi, Diyvenndu, and Ali Fazal, which became a pop culture phenomenon. The world of Mirzapur and its people don't need much of an introduction. The adaptation of a popular series into a film a gutsy experiment. However, Mirzapur: The Movie entertains you in parts. The movie tests your patience frequently due to a sluggish pace, a loose screenplay, and a lengthy runtime. Only the performances hold your attention and keep you hooked.

The performances that keep Mirzapur: The Movie watchable

The performances of the primary cast are A-Grade. Pankaj Tripathi as Akhanda carries the same charm and poise of Baahubali effortlessly. Divyenndu as Munna is a live wire, the one who uplifts the drama with his swag and attitude. It was fun to watch Munna come back from the dead. Jeetendra as Bablu Pandit is decent, but he does remind you how good Vikrant Massey was in the character. Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi leaves an impressive mark in a limited role. Among the ladies, only Rasika Duggal and Anangsha Biswas leave a lasting impact, despite limited scope.

Among the new entries, Ravi Kishan steals the show, as expected. He was cold, ruthless, and brutally strong as Babban aka Babua. He shines the most in the climax sequence. Ravi beating the sh*t out of Pehelwan Guddu and Munna is the best scene in the film. Mohit Mallik will surprise you the most. In some scenes, he looks more evil than Ravi. Sonal Chauhan also impresses despite lesser screen time.

What works for Mirzapur: The Movie?

The expansion of watching your favorite series character in a feature film does sound like an interesting idea. You already have an established world, and to give another spin makes it more interesting. What if Munna Tripathi was never killed? What if Munna and Guddu became a team and fought baddies together? What if we get the origins of a few characters? These What-Ifs have been answered, and it will leave you delighted. The film has enough moments that make you laugh, clap, and even whistle.

What doesn't work for Mirzapur: The Movie?

Now here comes the dicey part. The film suffers from a slow-paced drama. When we watch an 8-episode series, in the comfort of our home, it is different from how we consume content on the big screen. Here, your screenplay has to be tight enough to keep your attention undivided.

We know the characters, we know the conflict, we know the equation between characters. Yet the film takes time in establishing that. The second half is comparatively dragged and loses steam for 15-20 mins.

Also, the action ain't as brutal as what you have seen in the series or even in the recent films like Animal, Dhurandhar, or even Toxic. Censorship has affected the experience. The abuses are altered. The visuals have been edited, and it irritates you.

Another drawback was how some of the important characters from the series made no impact. Shweta Tripathi's Golu, Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sweety, and Sheeba Chaddha sadly get underutilised, or rather ignored. The direction of Gurmeet Singh deserves a mention, but the editing could've been much sharper, and the screenplay would have been crisper.

Overall impact

Mirzapur: The Movie is a brave attempt at taking a popular series to the big screen, but it also reminds us why OTT has garnered so much acceptance or importance in recent times. Barring the sluggish narrative, the film will entertain its diehard fans, but it doesn't justify the status of the iconic show.