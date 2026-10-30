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Mirzapur The Movie OTT release: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu's superhit is streaming uncensored with extended cut on THIS platform

After creating Bhaukaal in theatres, Mirzapur: The Movie is now streaming uncensored, extended version on OTT. Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 03:06 PM IST

Mirzapur The Movie OTT release: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu's superhit is streaming uncensored with extended cut on THIS platform
A poster of Mirzapur: The Movie (Image source: IMDb)
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Mirzapur The Movie: After setting the cinemas on fire with action-drama, the Bhaukaal of Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi returns home. Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the iconic series Mirzapur, is now available on the streaming platform Prime Video. On October 30, the movie is now streaming on the OTT platform, with a major twist. Apart from being uncensored, the film is also available with an extended cut. 

How different is the extended cut from the theatrical version? 

When Mirzapur: The Movie hit cinemas, the runtime of the film was 3 hrs 17 mins. The OTT version of the film is 3 hrs 30 mins. An additional 13 minutes of footage has been added to the OTT version. Also, the abuses and slurs that were muted in cinemas are audible in the OTT version. 

Gurmmeet Singh on Mirzapur: The Movie

Gurmmeet Singh, the Director of the film, reacted to the OTT streaming and said, "With Mirzapur: The Movie, the idea was to take a world that audiences know so well and explore how it could unfold on a larger canvas. As a director, it was exciting to approach these characters in a new way while staying true to the grit and intensity that define Mirzapur. The world of Mirzapur has always received immense love from audiences, and as the film premieres on Prime Video, I’m excited for even more viewers to experience it. As a surprise for fans, the film also features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes, giving audiences more to discover in a world they have always loved."

Also read: Eetha trailer: Shraddha Kapoor depicts highs and lows, rollercoster ride of Lavani legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar with conviction, netizens react

 

Ritesh and Farhan on Mirzapur: The Movie

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the producer duo of Excel Entertainment, said, "The love that audiences have shown Mirzapur over the years, and the connection they have with its characters, has been incredibly special to us. Taking the franchise to the big screen was a new experience for us, and we’re happy to see the film receive so much love. As it now makes its way to OTT, we hope it reaches even more people and gives fans another chance to revisit the world of Mirzapur."

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