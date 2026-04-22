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Mirzapur The Movie: Not only Beena, Gollu, but Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's crime thriller to have more strong female characters, insider reveals

Mirzapur is set to hit the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie on September 4, 2026, featuring returning stars and a bigger storyline with more powerful female characters.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 04:26 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mirzapur The Movie: Not only Beena, Gollu, but Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's crime thriller to have more strong female characters, insider reveals
Mirzapur The Movie
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Mirzapur is all set to expand its gritty crime universe to the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026. The film is already generating strong buzz, with reports suggesting a bigger scale, darker tone, and more powerful female characters.

Mirzapur heads to the big screen:

The intense storytelling, raw violence and the multilayered characters of Mirzapur have created a huge fan following since the show first began. The filmmakers of Mirzapur: The Movie plan to expand their franchise by introducing new conflicts and characters and creating a larger cinematic experience that surpasses the television show.

Focus on stronger female characters:

The franchise has reached its peak through its strong female characters, who include Beena Tripathi and Golu Gupta. The film will enhance this element through the introduction of additional strong female characters, according to industry sources. The makers are currently negotiating to develop the story through the addition of new female-driven storylines, which will enhance the plot's complexity and emotional power.

Shweta Tripathi reflects on Golu’s journey:

Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta, recently spoke about her deep connection with the character. Golu has been a part of her life for nearly eight years, according to her, because she has developed from a quiet, intelligent girl into a strong and fearless personality. The actress described her experience of portraying an extended character as a rare and deeply satisfying experience.

Also read: 'I worked till the very end': Neha Dhupia opens up on pregnancy horrors; labour pain started while shooting

Returning cast and fan-favourite characters:

The film will see the return of iconic characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, Guddu Pandit by Ali Fazal, and the much-awaited comeback of Munna Bhaiya, who is portrayed by Divyenndu. The film includes a powerful cast which features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal and other actors. The movie Mirzapur: The Movie has become one of the most highly anticipated films of 2026 because of its exciting plot and popular characters. 

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