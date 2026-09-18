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Mirzapur The Movie in trouble? Delhi High Court directs CBFC to review this in Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film

Petitioner Prashant Kumar Singh's PIL said the song Shoorveer, a tribute to Maharana Pratap, is played as in a manner that creates an "undesirable association" between the revered ideals of the warrior and the violent and unlawful conduct portrayed in Mirzapur The Movie.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2026, 10:41 PM IST

Mirzapur The Movie in trouble? Delhi High Court directs CBFC to review this in Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film
Mirzapur The Movie poster
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The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the use of a song revering Maharana Pratap as the background score for a fight sequence in Mirzapur: The Movie is "not in good taste" and asked the CBFC to take a decision within a week on the producer's proposal to bring the necessary changes. "Prima facie, it does not appear to be in good taste. We have come to a situation where we are revering violence," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia orally remarked while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter against the use of the song Shoorveer in the film.

The counsel for the producer said the song is only used in the background to "embellish" the climax where the protagonists are fighting with goons. "There is no comparison of any of the characters with a historical figure. It has nothing to do with crime per se. It is a fight between two factions," the counsel said. The counsel for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the court that the producer of the film has, on its own, approached it to bring alterations to the scene and that the authority will soon take a decision on this aspect.

As the petitioner's counsel raised concerns over his plea becoming infructuous with the release of the film on OTT platforms, the court remarked, "If they themselves are modifying the song with background music, the whole purpose of your filing the petition is achieved." The court listed the PIL for hearing on September 24 and directed, "In the meantime, a decision shall be taken." Mirzapur The Movie features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, and Rasika Dugal in the leading roles.

Petitioner Prashant Kumar Singh's PIL said the musical composition Shoorveer, a tribute to Maharana Pratap, is played as in a manner that creates an "undesirable association" between the revered ideals of the warrior and the violent and unlawful conduct portrayed in the film. "Mirzapur: The Movie is set against the backdrop of organised crime, gang rivalry and violent criminal activities, wherein the principal characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya, are portrayed as operating and controlling an illegal criminal empire involving unlawful possession and use of weapons, drug and narcotics trade, extortion, threats, murders and other acts of violence," the plea said.

"Such portrayal, when coupled with the use of a musical composition publicly associated with the ideals of Maharana Pratap, is capable of creating an undesirable and misleading association between the values of courage, honour and sacrifice represented by Maharana Pratap and the criminality, violence and unlawful power portrayed through the gangster characters in the film," it added.

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