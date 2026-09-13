Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 9: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film beats Dhamaal 4, crosses Rs 170 crore

Mirzapur The Movie has crossed Rs 170 crore net in India, beating Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 at the box office. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu-starrer has earned Rs 171.45 crore in India and Rs 246.19 crore worldwide, becoming the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Mirzapur The Movie has crossed the Rs 170 crore mark at the India box office, and the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu-starrer has achieved another major milestone. The film has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Dhamaal 4, emerging as the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. With its second weekend off to a strong start, the gangster action thriller is now eyeing an even bigger target.

Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 170 crore in India

After earning an impressive Rs 148 crore net in its first week, Mirzapur The Movie continued its strong run on its second weekend. The film collected Rs 13.50 crore net in India on day 9, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 171.45 crore. Its India gross collection has now reached Rs 204.39 crore. The film has also maintained its momentum overseas. It added Rs 4 crore on day 9, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 42 crore. As a result, Mirzapur The Movie has now amassed an impressive Rs 246.19 crore worldwide.

Mirzapur The Movie beats Dhamaal 4

The latest numbers have helped Mirzapur The Movie overtake Dhamaal 4 at the box office. The Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer had ended its theatrical run with Rs 167.88 crore net in India and Rs 230.17 crore worldwide earlier this year. With Rs 171.45 crore already in its kitty, Mirzapur The Movie has moved ahead of the comedy sequel in India and is now the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It currently trails Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 featuring Sunny Deol and Varu Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla.

Mirzapur The Movie brings the popular franchise to cinemas

Released on September 4, Mirzapur The Movie brings the popular crime-drama franchise to the big screen, with Pankaj Tripathi returning as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya. The film also expands the Mirzapur universe with new characters. Jitendra Kumar plays Bablu Pandit, taking over the role previously portrayed by Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan enters the franchise as the new antagonist, Babban Yadav. The combination of nostalgia, returning fan-favourite characters and fresh twists has helped the action thriller maintain strong momentum at the box office.

Mirzapur The Movie cast and crew

The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

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