FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November; check dates, venues, ticket details

AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions and phone data under cyber scanner

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions, phone data

‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost after key European Commission move; details inside

‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film beats Awarapan 2, mints Rs 150 crore

Mirzapur The Movie has crossed Rs 150 crore net in India, earning Rs 157.95 crore net in India and Rs 226.19 crore worldwide in eight days. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer has surpassed Awarapan 2 to become the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 11:39 AM IST

Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film beats Awarapan 2, mints Rs 150 crore
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 8
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, Mirzapur The Movie has been creating bhaukaal at the box office since its release on September 4. Based on Prime Video's hugely popular crime drama series Mirzapur, the film brings back several fan-favourite characters, including Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya. The big-screen adaptation also introduces fresh twists to the franchise, with Jitendra Kumar stepping into the role of Bablu Pandit, replacing Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan joins the universe as the formidable new antagonist, Babban Yadav. Riding on nostalgia, fan excitement and strong word of mouth, the action thriller earned Rs 148 crore net in India and grossed Rs 212 crore worldwide in its first week.

Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 150 crore in India

The film maintained a steady hold at the box office on its eighth day, collecting Rs 9.50 crore net. With this, its total India net collection has climbed to Rs 157.95 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 188.19 crore. Overseas too, Mirzapur The Movie continued its impressive run, adding Rs 2.50 crore on day 8 and taking its international total to Rs 38 crore. The film's worldwide gross has now reached an impressive Rs 226.19 crore. All box office figures are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Mirzapur The Movie beats Awarapan 2

The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu-starrer has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which had earned Rs 151 crore net in India and grossed Rs 213 crore worldwide earlier this year. With this feat, Mirzapur The Movie has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Sunny Deol's Border 2, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4. The film is now eyeing an even bigger milestone in its second weekend. Given its strong momentum, Mirzapur The Movie is expected to surpass Dhamaal 4 soon and could also challenge the lifetime collections of Bhooth Bangla, further strengthening its position among the biggest Hindi hits of the year.

Mirzapur The Movie cast and crew details

Mirzapur The Movie also features Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

READ | Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'Can't accept him after Animal'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Has a single batter been produced?': Wasim Akram blasts PSL’s decade-long flop, cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Wasim Akram blasts PSL’s decade-long flop, cites Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
BRICS Summit 2026: Who is Cai Qi? Xi Jinping's right-hand man accompanying him to India
BRICS Summit 2026: Who is Cai Qi? Xi Jinping's right-hand man accompanying him
AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November; check dates, venues, ticket details
AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to Mumbai and Delhi in November
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions and phone data under cyber scanner
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq questioned by NCCIA: Bank transactions, phone data
‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost after key European Commission move; details inside
‘Mother of all deals’: India-EU trade deal gets big boost
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement