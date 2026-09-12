Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 8: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film beats Awarapan 2, mints Rs 150 crore

Mirzapur The Movie has crossed Rs 150 crore net in India, earning Rs 157.95 crore net in India and Rs 226.19 crore worldwide in eight days. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer has surpassed Awarapan 2 to become the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu, Mirzapur The Movie has been creating bhaukaal at the box office since its release on September 4. Based on Prime Video's hugely popular crime drama series Mirzapur, the film brings back several fan-favourite characters, including Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya. The big-screen adaptation also introduces fresh twists to the franchise, with Jitendra Kumar stepping into the role of Bablu Pandit, replacing Vikrant Massey, while Ravi Kishan joins the universe as the formidable new antagonist, Babban Yadav. Riding on nostalgia, fan excitement and strong word of mouth, the action thriller earned Rs 148 crore net in India and grossed Rs 212 crore worldwide in its first week.

Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 150 crore in India

The film maintained a steady hold at the box office on its eighth day, collecting Rs 9.50 crore net. With this, its total India net collection has climbed to Rs 157.95 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 188.19 crore. Overseas too, Mirzapur The Movie continued its impressive run, adding Rs 2.50 crore on day 8 and taking its international total to Rs 38 crore. The film's worldwide gross has now reached an impressive Rs 226.19 crore. All box office figures are taken from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Mirzapur The Movie beats Awarapan 2

The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu-starrer has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, which had earned Rs 151 crore net in India and grossed Rs 213 crore worldwide earlier this year. With this feat, Mirzapur The Movie has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, behind Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Sunny Deol's Border 2, Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4. The film is now eyeing an even bigger milestone in its second weekend. Given its strong momentum, Mirzapur The Movie is expected to surpass Dhamaal 4 soon and could also challenge the lifetime collections of Bhooth Bangla, further strengthening its position among the biggest Hindi hits of the year.

Mirzapur The Movie cast and crew details

Mirzapur The Movie also features Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

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