Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 4: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Mirzapur The Movie, featuring Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav, and Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, has passed the crucial Monday test and crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India.

Headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan, Mirzapur The Movie was released in cinemas on September 4. The action crime thriller film is based on the popular Prime Video series Mirzapur and brings back several fan-favourite characters from the show, including Pankaj's Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali's Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu's Munna Bhaiya. Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit and Ravi Kishan joins the franchise as the new antagonist, Babban Yadav. Mirzapur The Movie took a bhaukaal opening at the box office and earned Rs 93.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 132.35 crore worldwide.

Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 100-crore mark in India

On its fourth day, Mirzapur The Movie passed the crucial Monday test and has collected Rs 6.47 crore net in India, as of 6 pm. With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 100.22 crore. This means that the Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu-starrer has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark and its final Monday figures are expected to be in double digits.

Which 2026 Hindi films are in 100-crore club?

Mirzapur The Movie has become the ninth Hindi film to enter the Rs 100-crore club in 2026 after Ranveer Singh's blockbuster sequel Dhurandhar 2, Sunny Deol-led war film Border 2, horror comedy Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar's action comedy Welcome To The Jungle, Ajay Devgn-led comedy Dhamaal 4, Emraan Hashmi's action thriller Awarapan 2, Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic (Hindi), and Shobhinaw Satyaa's devotional drama Hanuman Ansh.

Mirzapur The Movie cast and crew details

Mirzapur The Movie also features Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

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