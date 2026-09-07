Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 3: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film creates bhaukaal in opening weekend, grosses Rs 132 crore worldwide

Mirzapur The Movie has created bhaukaal at the box office, grossing Rs 132.35 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan-starrer earned Rs 93.75 crore net in India, with Sunday emerging as its biggest day at Rs 36 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie is living up to its ‘bhaukaal’ reputation at the box office. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan-starrer has delivered a roaring opening weekend, collecting Rs 93.75 crore net in India and taking its worldwide gross to a whopping Rs 132.35 crore in just three days, according to Sacnilk. The film has not only crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark with ease but has also emerged as the third-biggest Hindi opening of 2026 after Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Sunny Deol's Border 2.

The Prime Video franchise made its much-awaited transition from streaming to the big screen with its theatrical release on September 4. What makes the opening even more impressive is that Mirzapur The Movie has grown with each passing day. The film opened at Rs 25.75 crore net on Friday before jumping 24.3% to Rs 32 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought another surge, with the film earning Rs 36 crore net, its biggest single-day collection so far.

Mirzapur: The Movie brings back several fan-favourite characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi. Divyenndu also makes his much-anticipated return as Munna Bhaiya. The film further expands the franchise with new additions Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar. Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh also feature in pivotal roles.

With the opening weekend now in the books, the crucial test will be whether Mirzapur The Movie can maintain its momentum on weekdays. If it manages a strong hold from Monday onwards, the film could be looking at another significant milestone in its theatrical run. Written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

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