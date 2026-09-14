Mirzapur The Movie box office collection day 10: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film beats Bhooth Bangla, crosses Rs 250 crore

Mirzapur The Movie has now become the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Hanuman Ansh. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Ravi Kishan-starrer has earned Rs 184 crore net in India and grossed Rs 266 crore worldwide after its second weekend.

Featuring Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav, and Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit, Mirzapur The Movie maintained its strong momentum at the box office in its second weekend as well. The action crime thriller, based on the popular Prime Video series Mirzapur, has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide, while also surpassing the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla.

Mirzapur The Movie crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide

After collecting an impressive Rs 148 crore net in its first week, Mirzapur The Movie continued its strong run in its second weekend. On day 10, the film earned Rs 13.25 crore net in India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 184.70 crore. Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 220.04 crore. The film has also continued to perform well in overseas markets, adding another Rs 4 crore on Day 10. With its overseas total now standing at Rs 46 crore, Mirzapur The Movie has amassed a staggering Rs 266.04 crore worldwide.

Mirzapur The Movie beats Bhooth Bangla

The latest box-office figures have also helped Mirzapur The Movie overtake Bhooth Bangla. The Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy, helmed by Priyadarshan, ended its theatrical run earlier this year with Rs 182.36 crore net in India and Rs 265.91 crore worldwide. With its latest milestone, Mirzapur The Movie has now become the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The film currently trails only Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer Border 2, and Neem Karoli Baba biopic Hanuman Ansh.

Mirzapur The Movie cast and crew

The action crime thriller also stars Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur The Movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

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