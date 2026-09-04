Mirzapur The Movie box office collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal-starrer sets new records, surpasses expectations, earns...

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal-starrer Mirzapur: The Movie took a record-breaking opening, shattering all expectations and creating new records.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the popular OTT show Mirzapur, was released with mega buzz, and it resulted in a bumper opening, shattering all expectations and setting new records. The early estimates of the first-day collection are out, and it has left the producers laughing all the way to the bank. The mega fan following of the series has resulted in a strong opening, making it the biggest opener for the ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, and Harshita Gaur.

What is the opening of Mirzapur: The Movie? Language-wise breakdown

As Sacnilk reported, Mirzapur: The Movie earned Rs 24.75 crore net and Rs 29.70 crore gross collection from 11,135 shows in India. The film was released in Hindi and Telugu. However, more than 90% of the business came from the Hindi version, earning Rs 24.60 crore, followed by Rs 15 lakhs from the Telugu version.

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When it comes to occupancy, the average occupancy in Hindi was 36.28%. The morning shows had 25.85% strength, the afternoon shows had 41.15%, and the evening shows had 41.85% occupancy. When it comes to the Telugu version, it had an average occupancy of 21.25%, with 16.88% in the morning shows, 17.25% in the afternoon shows, and 21.13% in the evening shows.

What are the records did Mirzapur: The Movie break?

There are several records Mirzapur: The Movie broke, including

Biggest opening ever for a Bollywood film based on an OTT/web-series IP

Biggest opening for a film without a conventional Bollywood superstar as its lead

Top 5 biggest Bollywood openings of 2026, behind Dhurandhar 2, Toxic and Border 2

Biggest opening for an OTT-originated Indian franchise in its theatrical debut

What lies ahead for Mirzapur: The Movie?

Since the word of mouth is positive, the movie is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its first weekend, making it a record-breaking success story.