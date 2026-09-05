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Mirzapur The Movie: Amol Parashar goes all out, calls Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Harshita Gaur, Ali Fazal 'craftiest actors of our generation'

Amol Parashar penned a long note, supporting Mirzapur: The Movie, and advising the audience why the film deserves the audience's hard-earned money.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 06:24 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Mirzapur The Movie: Amol Parashar goes all out, calls Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Harshita Gaur, Ali Fazal 'craftiest actors of our generation'
Amol Parashar, Mirzapur poster (Image source: IMDb)
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As Mirzapur: The Movie opened to a bumper opening, actor Amol Parashar has urged audiences to head to theatres and support the film’s ensemble of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Taking to social media, Amol shared a heartfelt message encouraging audiences to watch the film, praising Pankaj, Ali Divyenndu, Rasika, Harshita, and Shriya.

Amol says Pankaj, Ali, and Divyenndu are 'the craftiest actors of our generation'

Amol wrote, "Go watch Mirzapur: The Film in the theatres. No, I am not in the film. But I say it for all the actors who ARE in the film. Explaining why he felt strongly about encouraging audiences to watch the film, the actor highlighted the calibre of its ensemble, describing them as “some of the craftiest actors of our generation.”

Amol acknowledges the Mirzapur cast for building their career from scratch

The Tripling actor further wrote, “No, I am not in the film. But I say it for all the actors who ARE in the film. Yes, each crew member is equally important, but for natural reasons, I speak for the actors a little more. This ensemble consists of some of the craftiest actors of our generation. I don't need to convince you of it; you already know it. You've seen them at play; you've been entertained by their craft. All of them are people who have built their careers from the ground up, years of leaving no stone unturned while simultaneously working on themselves. Nobody's said it in as many words, but I'd take the liberty of taking a guess at what they want: They want you to show up, to let them entertain you on the big screen."

Amol went on to share that while complaining about the quality of performances and performers in Indian mainstream cinema is a fun pastime for most of the country, Mirzapur is a chance to put our money where the audience's mouth is. "The answer to ‘we'd like to see more such actors on the big screen’ is right here. They know they are loved, no doubt. But business doesn't follow the love and respect you feel for your favourite actors; it follows the money you are willing to spend on them," he concluded.

Also read: Opinion: As Mirzapur The Movie takes bumper opening, here's how Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu-starrer rewrites rules of mainstream cinema

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