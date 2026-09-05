Mirzapur The Movie actress Rasika Dugal opens up on filming bold scenes: 'If somebody is uncomfortable...'

Rasika Dugal shared that when they shot the first season of Mirzapur, there were no intimacy coordinators. However, she highlighted that the show's unit was very sensitive and considerate, making sure that her concerns were heard and properly addressed. Mirzapur The Movie is now running in cinemas.

The highly anticipated film Mirzapur: The Movie has finally been released in cinemas on September 4. The action thriller brings back several fan-favourite characters from the Prime Video series, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu. The show and the film features several intimate scenes, and Rasika has shared how having an intimacy coordinator on the sets helped her feel more at ease while shooting such scenes.

Speaking to ANI, the Delhi Crime actress shared, “For intimacy scenes in particular, nowadays we have intimacy coordinators, which is a very important thing, so that nobody is kind of violated in any way and everyone’s concerns are properly taken care of. It's like you have a choreographer for a dance sequence. Like, you have a fight master for an action sequence; you know, similarly, you have an intimacy coordinator for an intimacy sequence. So where we've sort of workshopped those scenes before to understand what is comfortable or not comfortable for someone, for an actor, for your co-actor, for yourself, we try and understand how we can achieve what the director wants after they've sort of discussed it with us."

Rasika revealed that workshops are also conducted to address actors' concerns and any discomfort they may have, helping them feel more comfortable and secure while filming intimate scenes. She added, "And if somebody is uncomfortable with something, we try and find another way to sort of have that same effect, but without making anybody feel uncomfortable. So all of that is very beautifully coordinated these days. And I think it's a very nice thing to have intimacy coordinators. It makes everybody feel very comfortable. So it's all very professional and properly coordinated."

"When we were doing Mirzapur season one, we didn't have intimacy coordinators as a concept at that time. Here, I think in the West, they've had it for a while, but it hadn't come here till then. But we were fortunate to have a unit which was very, very sensitive, with very sensitive directors, who made sure of who took on the role of an intimacy coordinator, you know, at that time. So I knew exactly what shots I was doing, exactly how they would be filmed. The director had discussed it with me in a space earlier where I had a space to sort of say no, if I was not okay with something. So those things were beautifully taken care of, but I cannot emphasise the importance of intimacy coordinators more than I already have. It's very important," Rasika emphasised.

Mirzapur The Movie further expands the franchise with new additions Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar. Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh also feature in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch