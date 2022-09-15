Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi says he will refrain from using abuses, foul language on screen

File photo

According to Pankaj Tripathi, he has chosen to refrain from using foul language in his movies and television shows. In a recent interview, Mirzapur actor Pankaj, who is known for portraying foul-mouthed characters in movies and television shows, the most well-known of which is Kaleen Bhaiya, made the latest claim.

During a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Pankaj was asked if he will refrain h from using foul language in his films, Pankaj said, “Ji meine taye kar liya hai ki mere jo bhi kirdaar honge ati aavashyak hua toh mein use creative tarah se dikhaunga (Yes I have decided to not do so. If my character demands it then I will chose to portray it in a creative way).”

In the same interaction, Pankaj was told that Shehnaaz praised him during an interview with the portal, to which he said, “Haan woh mujhe betaur abhineta pasand karti hain uske liye aabhar. Thank you. Abhi aapne Shehnaaz bola toh Sidharth ki yaad aa gayi. Bohot logon ko nahi maalum hai aur mein bataya bhi nahi hun lekin Sidharth bohot aadar karta tha mera. Hum log kaafi connected they (Yes, she likes me as an actor. Thank you. Now when you took Shehnaaz's name, it instantly reminded me of Sidharth. A lot of people do not know this because I haven't talked about it much but Sidharth used to respect me a lot. We were very much connected).”

In a 2020 interview with Mid-Day, Pankaj had said that he doesn't approve ‘abusing on a whim’.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill talks about her popularity, says 'I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool'

He said, “When actors abuse on screen, they do so in a certain context. Abusing on a whim is not something I approve of, or endorse. Even in my scenes, I avoid coarse language, unless the situation demands it. It’s not a case of being morally mindful. I am merely conscious of what I put forth as an artiste.”